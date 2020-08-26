Clear Lake Arts Center hosts sale amid temporary closure

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Clear Lake Arts Center Board of Directors is taking the arts center to the people instead of having the people come to the arts center.

The board announced earlier this month that the Arts Center at 17 S. Fourth St. will remain closed to the public at this time for the health and safety of its patrons during the pandemic.

The Arts Center began opening in phases on June 18, but in mid-July it closed its doors to the public due to the rising number of area COVID-19 cases.

The board believes taking the building out of the equation is the safest way for people to enjoy the arts and continue to be creative during the pandemic.

The Arts Center will continue providing exhibitions through virtual tours, artist talk videos, online classes and creativity prompts to coincide with the theme and medium of the show.

It will also offer creativity packs, including those with material in Spanish.

The Arts Center is also in the early development stages of a statewide project on creativity.