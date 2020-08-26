Clear Lake Arts Center hosts sale amid temporary closure

The Clear Lake Arts Center Board of Directors is taking the arts center to the people instead of having the people come to the arts center.
The board announced earlier this month that the Arts Center at 17 S. Fourth St. will remain closed to the public at this time for the health and safety of its patrons during the pandemic.
The Arts Center began opening in phases on June 18, but in mid-July it closed its doors to the public due to the rising number of area COVID-19 cases.
The board believes taking the building out of the equation is the safest way for people to enjoy the arts and continue to be creative during the pandemic.
The Arts Center will continue providing exhibitions through virtual tours, artist talk videos, online classes and creativity prompts to coincide with the theme and medium of the show.
It will also offer creativity packs, including those with material in Spanish.
The Arts Center is also in the early development stages of a statewide project on creativity.
The Sukup Lakeside Courtyard and Sculpture Garden will remain open until October and people are encouraged to visit the sculptures and vote for their favorite one with the People’s Choice Award ballot located by the Arts Center’s entrance.
To prepare for the building to be closed for the next several months, the Arts Center will host a flash sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, and Saturday, Sept. 5, on the sidewalk.
All gift shop items, including books, cards, games, puzzles and more, will be 35% off. Masks are encouraged and social distancing will be practiced.
For more information on new projects, offerings and updates on the Clear Lake Arts Center, visit www.clearlakeartscenter.org or follow the Clear Lake Arts Center Facebook page.
