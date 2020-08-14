Clear Lake announced as STEM BEST Program model

The new or expanded partnerships will receive up to $25,000 each. Participating employer partners may contribute a dollar-for-dollar match, with some exceeding the cost-share requirement.

Awards can be used for curriculum development and coordination, educator training and development in workplace-classroom integration and preparing the work-based learning environment.

This is the second year Clear Lake has received the STEM BEST Program award.

In 2019, the district used the funding to expand its Project Lead The Way, or PLTW, program by getting materials and training for its new PLTW BIOMED program at the high school.

This year’s expanded partnership grant will allow Clear Lake to continue its expansion of the PLTW Launch program at the elementary, which it plans to use to meet the Next Generation Science, or NGS, standards, Gee said.

The funding will be used to purchase PLTW modules to help the district implement the NGS standards.

“Between last year’s award and this one, most of our grades will be participating and gain some benefit from the programs, but this one will be geared toward the elementary,” Gee said.