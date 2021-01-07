Clear Lake amends how $1.2M awarded to hotel, event center developer

According to the agreement, Clear Lake will give $200,000 to JSM Investment for starting project framing and it’ll issue another payment if the building is dried in and drywall is started in February.

If the developer doesn’t meet the estimated completion date for any of the milestones identified in the amended development agreement, the city will defer the $200,000 payment until certificate of occupancy is issued, the agreement states.

The hotel and event center is scheduled to be completed in August, which is about four weeks later than indicated in the original development agreement.

Flory attributes the delay to the national lumber shortage related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Like everyone else, they were having a very difficult time getting lumber for a while, but they got past that, so they’re on good pace, good schedule right now,” he said.

A construction crew with HCI Hotel Supply, the project’s general contractor, is framing the fourth floor of the hotel in Courtway Park east of Interstate 35 this week.

The building is positioned on the southern four acres of Lot 4 in the Courtway Park subdivision with one entrance from Bayou Road.