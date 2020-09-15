Clear Lake accepts competitive quotes for Buddy Holly Place railroad improvements

Initially, the city thought it’d be able to maintain its four-lane configuration south of Highway 18, Flory explained to the council, but after the railroad company completed its preliminary engineering, it was determined the intersection would have to be modified to comply with federal regulations.

“The reason for that was they’re not able to get a gate arm to meet their standards that would cover three lanes,” Flory said. “They can do two lanes, so we backtracked and did a little redesigning on that.”

To meet the federal regulations, the city will reduce the number of vehicle lanes from four to three on Buddy Holly Place south of Highway 18, combining the northbound and eastern right-turn lane.

Jason Petersburg, project engineer with Veenstra & Kimm, said he reviewed the state’s turning maneuver traffic count record at the intersection, and the left-turn, straight and right-turn maneuvers were “pretty much equivalent” during the peak hours.

“We are comfortable eliminating the lane here and not reducing the level of service overall within the intersection, specifically the northbound traffic,” he said by teleconference during the meeting.

The intersection will be “very similar” to North Eighth Street and Highway 18 intersection, Flory said.