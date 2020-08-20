 Skip to main content
Clarion woman killed in motorcycle crash
Clarion woman killed in motorcycle crash

A crash between an SUV and a motorcycle Wednesday has left a Wright County woman dead.

Authorities say Michelle Joanne Gambrill, 56, of Clarion, was killed when her 2009 KYMCO motorcycle was struck by a 2000 GMC Envoy, driven by 40-year-old Michael James Curtis, also of Clarion.

Curtis was eastbound on Highway 3 in Clarion and collided with Gambrill, who was headed west, as he attempted to make a left-hand turn onto 10th Street Southeast, according to a press release from the Iowa State Patrol. 

Gambrill was separated from her motorcycle after connecting with the SUV, and was dragged across the road until Curtis came to a stop.

No injuries were reported for Curtis. The Wright County Sheriff's Office, Clarion Police Department, and Clarion EMS all assisted at the scene.

