CL man who attempted to run over motorcycle pleads guilty

A Clear Lake man originally charged with two counts of attempted murder for attempting to run over a motorcycle with his truck — and multiple counts of domestic abuse — has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

According to court records, 43-year-old Chad Ronald Gutstin has entered written a written guilty plea in exchange for the attempted murder charges to be amended to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Each of the weapons charges carries up to five years in prison. The original attempted murder charges carried up to 25 years apiece. One count of domestic abuse assault would also be dismissed with a dismissed if the judge agrees with the deal at a plea hearing next month.

The attempted murder charges stemmed from two separate incidents. The first took place around 1 a.m. on May 28. The affidavit states that Gustin assaulted a female victim via strangulation and threatened to kill her.

Around 8:34 p.m. the following day the same victim was on the back of a motorcycle on traveling north on Eighth Street North in Clear Lake. Gustin then turned his Ford F150 truck around and ran two red lights in order to catch the motorcycle. The affidavit goes on to state that Gustin then attempted to run over the motorcycle and its two riders, but missed at the intersection of Third Avenue North and Eighth Street North.

Gustin then attempted to run them over again, this time making contact and bumping the motorcycle into the curb. Two witnesses told police they saw the truck attempting to run over the motorcycle twice.

Police reviewed a tower camera video that showed a black F150 chasing the motorcycle and running a red light.