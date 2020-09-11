Civil War reenactment in Mason City soldiers on during pandemic

"It is a family thing with the units and that’s part of the reason why we decided to go ahead," he said.

Along with that, Hewitt said that it's important to reflect as much as possible on such a pivotal point in American history.

"That made us what we are," he said. "When you look at where we are, the Civil War was the start of that."

To localize that history, Hewitt said that organizers try to spotlight battles that featured soldiers from Iowa. For a number of years, event planners would recreate the Battle of Pleasant Hill because the 32nd Iowa Infantry Regiment, which included Mason City residents, was involved in the fighting and sustained heavy causalities.

This year, between 80 and 85 reenactors are bringing the Battle of Springfield to life because that skirmish between the Union and Confederate raiders from Arkansas saw crucial reinforcements from the 18th Iowa Infantry Regiment. With their help, Union forces were able to hold on to the town which was important for maintaining the Union Army of the Frontier's winter supplies.