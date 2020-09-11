Civil War reenactment in Mason City soldiers on during pandemic

-
When the Battle of Springfield was fought in southwestern Missouri on Jan. 8, 1863, there wasn't a pandemic to contend with. Yes, there was house-to-house fighting that wasn't a common occurrence during the American Civil War, but not any concerns about nationwide illnesses. Artillery fire was more than enough to worry about.
This weekend, the Mason City Civil War Council will have to think about both when it memorializes the Union victory at its 27th annual reenactment at East Park.
- CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
"We’ve been doing it in September for a few years and we were hoping with our date that a lot of this would be settled but we still have the guidelines from the CDC and Cerro Gordo Public Health," the Mason City Civil War Council's Jerry Hewitt said. So even though the event will be outside all weekend, Hewitt emphasized that attendees are encouraged to wear and utilize on-site hand sanitizers.
Hewitt acknowledged that one thing that motivated organizers to go forward with this year's reenactment was that the event's been going for long enough now that it's taken on a life of its own. There are important and meaningful relationships that have formed.
"It is a family thing with the units and that’s part of the reason why we decided to go ahead," he said.
Along with that, Hewitt said that it's important to reflect as much as possible on such a pivotal point in American history.
"That made us what we are," he said. "When you look at where we are, the Civil War was the start of that."
To localize that history, Hewitt said that organizers try to spotlight battles that featured soldiers from Iowa. For a number of years, event planners would recreate the Battle of Pleasant Hill because the 32nd Iowa Infantry Regiment, which included Mason City residents, was involved in the fighting and sustained heavy causalities.
This year, between 80 and 85 reenactors are bringing the Battle of Springfield to life because that skirmish between the Union and Confederate raiders from Arkansas saw crucial reinforcements from the 18th Iowa Infantry Regiment. With their help, Union forces were able to hold on to the town which was important for maintaining the Union Army of the Frontier's winter supplies.
Along with the firing of artillery, and a camp supper on Saturday, Hewitt said that there will also be a military ball on Saturday evening. And there isn't one of those events that stands above the others. Hewitt said he enjoys them all.
"What other hobby is there where you get to camp out, build a fire with friends and use explosives?"
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Reenactment events
Friday, September 11
8 a.m. - 8 p.m. - Camp set up and registration
9 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Public allowed
4 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Open camps
6 p.m.- Mark Smith Memorial Theater
Saturday, September 12
9 a.m.- Camps open to public
10 a.m.- Infantry & artillery drill
11:15 a.m.- Dunking of Mary Regan
1 p.m.- Battle of Springfield
5 p.m.- Treasure hunt
8 p.m.- Military ball
Sunday, September 13
9 a.m.- Camps open to public & church service
10:30 a.m.- Infantry & artillery drill
Noon- Camp Followers Band
1 p.m.- Battle of Springfield
3:30 p.m.- Camps close
Jared McNett
Reporter
