City of Manly remedying Iowa Code violations

As context for those events, the Iowa Public Information Board includes perspective from Tom Meyer who is an attorney for the Manly City Council.

"Counsel (Meyer) agreed that the Mayor did disconnect meeting access on October 5, 2020, and that the Mayor inadvertently disconnected meeting access while the Council was still in open session on October 19, 2020," the posting on the board's page states. "He noted that Council staff realized that the recording device would not work at the beginning of the closed session, but that the city clerk took minutes of the closed session."

Meeting early

The complaint from Oct. 12 is of a different variety.

In that case, Choate alleges the Council met on that Monday, without posting notice, at 5 p.m. The post from the Iowa Public Information Board outlines that "Meetings of governmental bodies shall be preceded by public notice as provided in section 21.4."

Per Meyer's context in the post, the Manly City Council did not meet until 7 p.m. on that Monday: "Prior to that meeting, the city clerk was working, and the Mayor met with two out of five council members to interview candidates for an open position. He provided proper notice of the meeting scheduled for 7 p.m."