City of Kensett subject of state audit

It did have more to speak to with proper fund transference and how that could mitigate certain issues.

According to the audit's findings, one approved transfer from the General Fund to the Special Revenue, Road Use Tax Fund to address past balances was approved for $274,414 but the actual amount transferred was $413,638. The auditor's report then recommended that the City should make sure to approve all transfers by resolution prior to the actual transfer. "The resolution should include a clear statement of the reasons for the transfer, each fund involved and the amount," the report stated.

As for balances not lining up, the report recommended that Kensett officials should make sure to reconcile bank and investment account balances with the general ledger on a monthly basis and to resolve any discrepancies in a timely fashion. It went further to say that, when doing such a reconciliation, lists of outstanding checks should be prepared and kept for all accounts and that an independent person should look over those reconciliations and sign off on them.

The City of Kensett worked with the four-team auditing group and, based on the report, provided the relevant materials needed to conduct the investigation.