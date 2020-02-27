City of Kensett responds to state audit report

"They were always reconciled, they just weren’t on the day they wanted," McNally said.

According to her, in the 28 years she's worked for the city, there's never been an auditing issue. The local government is small, with four part-time employees, but not plagued with problems. And she went further to say that if anything she was doing was a part of the problem, she would take steps to rectify that almost immediately.

"If I wasn’t loyal to my town, I would’ve come back to my office, locked the door and never come back," McNally said.

Though Pulju hasn't been involved with the local government as long as McNally, he also said that these aren't debilitating issues.

"Most of the stuff is easily corrected in the future," Pulju asserted. And some of that can be handled when the town has its council meeting in March.

Even though there's no timeline to act on the state audit report, Pulju and McNally mentioned they'll work to address what are the more pressing issues.

"It’ll be done as time permits. I am a part time city clerk," McNally said. "What needs to be done will be done."

Both McNally and Pulju also took care to say that such a report isn't an indictment on their town.