In one of the latest twists to finalizing Winnebago County EMS and use of tax funding, Forest City Council members on July 3 discussed possible ramifications of the city becoming employer of record for the county EMS system.

It stemmed from a vote by county supervisors at their June 28 evening public meeting at NSB, which could extend that opportunity to the City of Forest City. It could be formalized by a 28E agreement in the future.

City Administrator Daisy Huffman said the intent could be a “pass through” from the approved public tax measure for EMS funding that passed last fall. It would provide the city compensation to employ/pay about 6-7 full-time paramedics and EMTs. It was noted that Forest City has taken on many such administrative duties in the past without additional compensation.

“It’s entirely up to you guys, if you want to change something,” Huffman told council members. “It’s a lot less time for us than anybody else to learn the system.”

“One of my concerns is that we’re down one person here too,” said Mayor Ron Holland while questioning how the county’s benefits stack up with those that have been offered by the city.

Huffman said the city should be reimbursed to the extent of what it is costing the city, including related costs. Then she cited an initial assessment of a labor attorney, which noted that Forest City could have had paramedics for years that may not truly have been city employees and that the city could have already been the county’s legal employer of record for years. Huffman said that assessment was based on how the bylaws of the Forest City Ambulance Service were written, but it would all require more investigation before reaching any determinations. It resulted in the mayor and some council members citing the good benefits and salaries the city has paid some of those EMS employees.

Following discussion, council members voted to take no action on the item and table it until such time the council has had further communications with the county regarding the possible 28E agreement.

In another EMS matter, the council approved a resolution amending the city’s employee policy handbook for paramedic pay. Huffman said it mirrors a memo of understanding with AFSCME Local 861 (union contract for police and paramedics) that the council also approved. It simplifies/standardizes the way paramedics are paid. She said paramedics previously received a daytime wage plus a minimum nighttime wage, but the change that appears to be a pay reduction actually results in a pay increase as they will be paid the same rate over a 24-hour period.

Huffman called it an overdue change to the way most services do it as well as easier to do administratively. She noted that the current paramedics are okay with the change. Effective July 1, paramedics in the bargaining unit began receiving the following wages instead of the 2.75% wage increase in the current contract. This wage change reflects the hourly rate the paramedics will receive for a full 24-hour shift. There shall no longer be an hourly differential rate for night call hours as follows:

Step 2 (Ethan Curry) $17.80 per hour.

Step 3 (Spencer Armstrong) $18.50 per hour.

Step 4 (Joe Klukow) $19.25 per hour.

Under the union contract, the police chief receives $46.36 per hour at Step 4 and the police lieutenant $39.41 at Step 4 while police officers receive $29.00 at entry (non-certified), $31.75 at entry (certified), $32.73 at Step 2, $33.74 at Step 3, and $34.77 per hour at Step 4.

The council members also approved a resolution increasing the salary for city clerk/administrator (Huffman) for fiscal year 2023-24. The position will now be paid $89,346 per year ($3,436 per pay period), which equates to approximately a 10% annual pay increase that was recommended by the city’s personnel and finance committee.

Longevity pay for city employees is also increasing after the council approved a resolution approved an additional $75.00 per year for each completed full continuous year of service. The payouts are maxed at 25 years of service. Huffman said the approved resolution coincides with the city’s previously addressed salary resolution and combines all past steps and longevity increases to employee wages, putting them into the city’s current matrix. She said it too will reduce administrative work. Mayor Holland noted that under the longevity pay amendment, city employees will also start receiving something in their first year of employment. Councilman Dan Davis called the change long overdue, saying it was discussed several times years ago by prior councils, but not passed.

In other business, the council approved changes to its flower fund, allowing the mayor to approve on flower purchases from the fund. A city checking account with the city’s identification number and a $2,100 balance (stemming from prior city employee payroll contributions) was closed as of July 1. Those funds were transferred to the city’s primary checking account for all things, according to Huffman who brought the matter to the council.

In staff reports, Police Chief Tom Montgomery said that a new mobile speed sign was already in use near the Catholic Church and that “we’ll continue to move it around to different streets around town.”

Karl Wooldridge reported that La Harv Construction will replace the bridge for the 11th hole at Bear Creek Golf Course following the tournament season. He estimated it would be completed in October or later this fall, noting that nobody wanted to take the hole out of commission during the season.