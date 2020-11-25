 Skip to main content
Christmas Cheer Fund returns with online applications, donations
Christmas Cheer Fund returns with online applications, donations

For more than 90 years, the annual Christmas Cheer Fund has helped North Iowans of all ages during the holidays.

And this year, it returns with some changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cheer Fund applications will only be accepted online this year. To apply, visit go.globegazette.com/cheerfund2020.

The Christmas Cheer Fund was established by Globe Gazette Publisher Lee Loomis in 1927 so every child could have a present on Christmas morning.

Hundreds of North Iowans turn to Cheer Fund to brighten Christmas

In the years since, the Cheer Fund has received thousands of letters from children and adults asking for a little help to brighten the holidays. Their requests are often not for gifts, but rather necessities, like food and clothing.

Other letters are from North Iowans wishing to give a donation to help those in their community.

In the past 93 years, more than $3.4 million have been donated to help North Iowa families in need of a little cheer for the holidays.

This year’s goal is $125,000.

No donation is too small, from pennies gathered by kindergarteners to the generous checks given in memory of loved ones.

Donations or referrals may be made online at go.globegazette.com/cheerfund, mailed to Christmas Cheer Fund P.O. Box 271, Mason City, IA 50402-0271, or placed in the Globe Gazette office drop-box at 300 N. Washington Ave. in Mason City.

