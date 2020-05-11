Christina Faber: Changing roles seamless for veteran nurse

A lot of things changed a few weeks ago for Christina Faber and her colleagues on 5 West at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
While the world has been turned upside down because of the COVID-19 virus, no other field has been affected more than the health care industry, where doctors, nurses and hospital and clinic staff are on the front lines of the pandemic.
Faber is experiencing that firsthand as a nurse on MercyOne’s 5 West, the floor that has been recently converted to the non-critical COVID-19 floor.
The veteran nurse and her 5 West colleagues have had to make the switch from taking care of patients that have had total hip and knee replacements, orthopedic trauma, strokes and brain cancer patients on the ortho/neuro floor, to taking care of COVID-19 patients.
The switch seemingly happened overnight.
“It’s a different ballgame now,” Faber said. “One day I went to work and our floor had changed to the COVID-19 floor. As a nurse, you have to be flexible to do the job. We all embrace it because we care and want to help people.”
Faber’s willingness to take care of her patients and advocate for them – no matter the floor – as well as her willingness to embrace change, has made her one of the most well respected nurses in North Iowa. Because of that, she was selected as one of the Globe Gazette’s Top 10 outstanding nurses.
Faber’s current supervisor, David Asche, who is transitioning out as director of the post-surgical and neuro unit, and co-director Tony Marquis, both agree that Faber is a quality nurse who is deserving of the accolades.
“She’s detail oriented and a true patient advocate and her care does not change day to day,” Asche said. “She always has her patients’ best interest at heart.”
Marquis agrees.
“I would definitely want her as my nurse,” he said. “I would get very good care.”
Faber is a 1986 graduate of the North Iowa Area Community College nursing program and started her nursing career immediately at MercyOne Des Moines.
Nine months later (1987), she started on the general medical floor at Mercy Hospital in Mason City. When she switched to the ortho floor, she said it was “like home.”
“The ortho floor is the one of the hardest floors to work on because it is so labor intensive,” Faber said. “We have a lot of different duties and do a lot of lifting and moving of patients, but I love it.”
Faber describes her job – both as an ortho/neuro nurse and now a COVID-19 provider – as one that requires wearing a lot of hats. From doing patient assessments to blood work, pain management to administering medications, and from working closely with physicians to making patients comfortable, the job requires focus and compassion.
“You have to be thorough and detail oriented, and above all else be a patient advocate,” she said. “I stay focused at work and push myself and my support staff to provide exceptional care for our patients. We do whatever needs to be done.”
Faber has had to change the way she goes about her new job as a COVID-19 provider. While she said it isn’t as physically demanding and not nearly as labor intensive, the job is just as demanding from an emotional standpoint.
“This feels like a sci-fi movie. It seems so unreal,” she said. “I never would have expected this, but this is my job and it’s what I’m here to do.
“Patients who come to this floor are very sick, and they are scared, so it is our job to help them get through this. It’s mentally and physically challenging, but very worthwhile.”
Faber is proud to be a nurse and says she has met so many good people, both colleagues and patients. She can’t think of another field she would rather be in or a place she would rather work and live.
“I’ve met some really awesome people in North Iowa and Southern Minnesota,” she said. “I’m very loyal to the doctors and the nurses I work with. They have done remarkable work for the patients in this area and I am proud to be associated with them.”
