Christina Faber: Changing roles seamless for veteran nurse

“You have to be thorough and detail oriented, and above all else be a patient advocate,” she said. “I stay focused at work and push myself and my support staff to provide exceptional care for our patients. We do whatever needs to be done.”

Faber has had to change the way she goes about her new job as a COVID-19 provider. While she said it isn’t as physically demanding and not nearly as labor intensive, the job is just as demanding from an emotional standpoint.

“This feels like a sci-fi movie. It seems so unreal,” she said. “I never would have expected this, but this is my job and it’s what I’m here to do.

“Patients who come to this floor are very sick, and they are scared, so it is our job to help them get through this. It’s mentally and physically challenging, but very worthwhile.”

Faber is proud to be a nurse and says she has met so many good people, both colleagues and patients. She can’t think of another field she would rather be in or a place she would rather work and live.

“I’ve met some really awesome people in North Iowa and Southern Minnesota,” she said. “I’m very loyal to the doctors and the nurses I work with. They have done remarkable work for the patients in this area and I am proud to be associated with them.”

