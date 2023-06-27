The vision: Host a fun and impactful event that inspires hope and deeper appreciation of our divine purpose.

Members of a Clear Lake committee are aiming to do all that and more by hosting the inaugural "Bash on the Lake" Christian music festival, a free family event from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 29 at City Park.

Families attending the event will experience live Christian bands, local food vendors including a mobile Chick-fil-A from Rochester, Minnesota, and plenty of games and activities for the young and young-at-heart, according to a press release.

"All are welcome for an inspirational, music-filled evening headlined by beloved local and well-known international musicians," said Jamie Copley, who serves on the event's committee.

Producing the event is the nonprofit United to Serve with Passion and Purpose, a 501(c)3 founded by Cabin Coffee co-owner/co-founder Brad Barber aimed toward "seek[ing] to discover and live out our unique, God-given purpose, and empower individuals to explore opportunities to ... reinforce positive relationships, personal growth and life-long learning." The event is funded through business sponsorships, churches, foundations and individual donations.

"It’s meant to spark joy, ignite memories, and build community in a positive, faith-filled environment," said Copley. "This event continues what was started by Bash on the Farm, a previously successful North Iowa musical festival."

Clear Lake nonprofit One Vision has partnered with the committee in coordinating activities, and it is offering expertise to ensure individuals of all abilities will enjoy the event. The committee says planning has united volunteers from many North Iowa businesses, churches, and organizations to work together toward a common goal.

The event will be preceded by a week-long vacation Bible school using the "Go Fish" curriculum. Go Fish is a high-energy Christian band confirmed for an afternoon performance. Following that, local musicians Awaken the Dust will bring perform. Rend Collective will headline in the evening, and The Northern Irish Christian folk rock worship band promises to create an extraordinary experience.

"We invite you to embrace what is sure to become an annual event; indulge in the experience, stay for the community, make memories with those you love." said the committee's statement.