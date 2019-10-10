Tip Top Poultry, Inc, a Rockmart, Ga., establishment, is recalling an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat (RTE) poultry products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
The frozen cooked, diced or shredded, RTE chicken products were produced between January 21, 2019 and September 24, 2019. They bear the mark Est. P-17453 inside the USDA mark of inspection, and have product codes ranging from 10000 to 19999 and 70000 to 79999.
Some Aldi stores in Iowa were among the retailers listed as being potentially affected. Because not all specific locations could be listed, it is best to check the labels on ready-to-eat poultry products you have recently purchased. Those product labels can be viewed here.
If you have purchased products you believe to have been affected, it's best to throw them out or return them to the store.
No occurrences of listeriosis have yet been reported from the incident.
Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms -- which are detailed in the FSIS press release -- within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food as soon as possible.
