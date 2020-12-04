 Skip to main content
Cheer Fund donations through Thursday, Dec. 3
We're just three weeks away from Christmas and we're still more than $100,000 shy of our goal. Please continue to help us make this holiday season brighter for as many North Iowans as we can.

TODAY’S TOTAL: $8,770

TO-DATE TOTAL: $18,631.86

TO REACH GOAL: $106,368.14

Teresa Rottinghaus, in memory of Ray Rottinghaus and Terri Imhoff, $100

Mark and Patricia Repp, $100

William J. Friedow, given in memory of O W and Rubee Friedow and Carol Kline, $50

Anonymous, $50

Jim and Norma Ostmo, $25

Marilyn Wharton, $100

Linda and Alan Wharton, $100

Beulah Wharton, $100

Anonymous, $500

Roger and Sandy Holden, $25

Phillip Thune, in memory of Jean, $10

Margaret Fox, $25

Donald and Lucille Walters, $50

From family Olson, Hinderman and Kephart, in memory of Dick Olson, Greg Hinderman and Maxine and Gene Clark, $30

Carol Burnett, in memory of Richard Losee, $25

Carol Burnett, in memory of Tom Burnett, $25

Carol Burnett, in memory of our parents Lyndon and Mabel Losee, Lester and Edith Burnett and Ford and Anne Drewry, $30

Marilyn Strike, to those in need, $350

Charles Walker, $100

Dee Ristau, $10

Delano and Harriet Winter, $25

Herman Suntken, $100

Orville and Mary Alverson, $50

LaVonne and Bruce Kaasa, $110

Don and Gwen Cottingham, $100

Monday night game girls, Merry Christmas and hopefully a great 2021. Stay safe, $50

David and Carolyn Luscomb, $200

Richard and Kay Leet, $10

Steve and Alice Futrell, $25

Mavis Espinosa, $100

Julie and Stuart Oltrogge, in memory of Wally Johnson and Wayne Oltrogge, $100

Marcia Taylor, in loving memory of my husband Jack, $50

Marcia Taylor, in loving memory of our parents Roy and Ann Hume and Harold and Ethel Taylor, $50

Barbara Rickard, in memory of Jerry Rickard, $25

Samuel and Deborah Hunt, $300

Denny and Bev Currier, in memory of all our loved ones, $25

Harland and Marge Baack, in memory of loved ones, $20

Harland and Marge Baack, in honor of Trinity Lutheran Church staff, our family, friends and all the frontline health workers, $20

Janice Cooper, in memory of my husband Richard, $25

Craig and Nancy, in honor of our parents Francis and Marcella Richey and Glenn and Katie Fuller, $100

Anonymous, $100

James and Jean Marinos, $25

Marilyn Witham Heimdal, in memory of my dear father Robert Witham 100 years, $10

Marjorie Saathoff, $50

Robert Okerstrom, $25

Christmas Cheer Fund returns with online applications, donations

Jerry and Phyllis Cooling, $20

Eugene and Shirley Smith, $25

Anonymous, $50

Nadine Mathre, in memory for Dick Mathre, $300

Kathleen Muff, in memory of husband Ron, $100

Don and Betty, $50

Carol Finn, in memory of loved ones, $35

Love from his family, in memory of Dean Jost, $100

Larry and Mary Schnurr, $50

Charles and Nancy Sweetman, $200

LeRoy and Pamela Miller, $20

Carmen, in memory of Larry V. Madson, $100

Wayne and June Pope, in memory of Linda, Sharon, Marcia, Sandy and Amy, $250

Alice Haynes, $25

Mark and Karen Bull, $25

Anonymous, $250

Al, in memory of loved ones, $25

Barbara and Keith Yarrow, for those in need, $100

Anonymous, $175

Richard and Janice Noss, $25

Alan and Lucille Samson, $50

Lolita Hammes, $5

Mary Helen and Doug Meyers, $20

Peggy Halsne, in loving memory of my husband Larry, $25

James Pearce, in memory of Grace, $25

Anonymous, $100

Jon and Catherine Juhlin, $200

David and Carol Clayton, $1,000

Wesley United Methodist Women, $125

Craig and Linda Ackarman, $100

Jim and Rita Foley, in memory of Mel, Jane and Greg Foley, $50

Jim and Rita Foley, in memory of Tony and Irma Magnani, $50

James and Nancy Fingalsen, $25

Anonymous, $20

Robert and Patricia, $150

Frank Voet and family, in memory of my wife Marge, missed by family, $50

Dianne Jarosh, $25

Marlene Freudenberg, in memory of loved family and friends, $25

James and Carol Weaver, $40

Terry and Audrey Peterson, in loving memory of Nancy Whaley, $100

Vicky Parks, in memory of Jim, $50

In memory of loved ones, $50

Jay and Valerie Plagge, $50

Grace Lonergan, in memory of Ron, Kathy and Steve, $20

Wayne and Rita Blaisdell, $25

Glenn and Rosemary Brady, in memory of our parents, $50

LaVonne Blackmer, in memory of my husband Dean and my son Roger L. Marsh Jr., $50

Wendy Wheeler, in memory of my husband Ron Wheeler, $15

James and Cheryl Nesbit, $25

Gerald and Vel Mondahl, $25

Deloris Faught, in memory of husband Gary, daughter Debra and grandson Nathan, $200

Richard Schinnow, $50

Mary Everhart, in memory of my parents Irvin and Pauline Hanson, husband Jack Everhart and brothers Phil and Richard Hanson, $50

Sandy Klaudt, in honor of Cameron, Chelsey and Macey, $15

Roger and Delores Eliasen, "The right thing to do," $50

Myrna Barlas, for the memory of my Dad and Mother, sister and brother-in-law and brother Tom, $25

May the reason for the season touch us all, $25

Bob and JoAnn Mason, in memory of John Marino, $50

Donna and Larry Nelson, $50

Jeanne Argos, in memory of my husband Sam Argos, $25

Sally Harris, in memory of Ray and Alice Harris, Don and Charlene Sivwright and Karen Naber Harris, $150

Richard and Doris Smith, $15

Marian Urbatch, $25

Anonymous, $20

Since the Cheer Fund began in 1927, more than $3.4 million have been donated to help North Iowa families in need of a little cheer for the holidays.

This year’s goal is $125,000.

The Christmas Cheer Fund was established by Globe Gazette Publisher Lee Loomis in 1927 so every child could have a present on Christmas morning. In the years since it has come to mean a little help at Christmastime to people of all ages.

Donations may be made online at go.globegazette.com/cheerfund, mailed to Christmas Cheer Fund P.O. Box 271, Mason City, IA 50402-0271, or placed in the Globe Gazette office drop-box at 300 N. Washington Ave. in Mason City.

Cheer Fund
