Cheer Fund donations through Thursday, Dec. 3

We're just three weeks away from Christmas and we're still more than $100,000 shy of our goal. Please continue to help us make this holiday season brighter for as many North Iowans as we can.
TODAY’S TOTAL: $8,770
TO-DATE TOTAL: $18,631.86
TO REACH GOAL: $106,368.14
Teresa Rottinghaus, in memory of Ray Rottinghaus and Terri Imhoff, $100
Mark and Patricia Repp, $100
William J. Friedow, given in memory of O W and Rubee Friedow and Carol Kline, $50
Anonymous, $50
Jim and Norma Ostmo, $25
Marilyn Wharton, $100
Linda and Alan Wharton, $100
Beulah Wharton, $100
Anonymous, $500
Roger and Sandy Holden, $25
Phillip Thune, in memory of Jean, $10
Margaret Fox, $25
Donald and Lucille Walters, $50
From family Olson, Hinderman and Kephart, in memory of Dick Olson, Greg Hinderman and Maxine and Gene Clark, $30
Carol Burnett, in memory of Richard Losee, $25
Carol Burnett, in memory of Tom Burnett, $25
Carol Burnett, in memory of our parents Lyndon and Mabel Losee, Lester and Edith Burnett and Ford and Anne Drewry, $30
Marilyn Strike, to those in need, $350
Charles Walker, $100
Dee Ristau, $10
Delano and Harriet Winter, $25
Herman Suntken, $100
Orville and Mary Alverson, $50
LaVonne and Bruce Kaasa, $110
Don and Gwen Cottingham, $100
Monday night game girls, Merry Christmas and hopefully a great 2021. Stay safe, $50
David and Carolyn Luscomb, $200
Richard and Kay Leet, $10
Steve and Alice Futrell, $25
Mavis Espinosa, $100
Julie and Stuart Oltrogge, in memory of Wally Johnson and Wayne Oltrogge, $100
Marcia Taylor, in loving memory of my husband Jack, $50
Marcia Taylor, in loving memory of our parents Roy and Ann Hume and Harold and Ethel Taylor, $50
Barbara Rickard, in memory of Jerry Rickard, $25
Samuel and Deborah Hunt, $300
Denny and Bev Currier, in memory of all our loved ones, $25
Harland and Marge Baack, in memory of loved ones, $20
Harland and Marge Baack, in honor of Trinity Lutheran Church staff, our family, friends and all the frontline health workers, $20
Janice Cooper, in memory of my husband Richard, $25
Craig and Nancy, in honor of our parents Francis and Marcella Richey and Glenn and Katie Fuller, $100
Anonymous, $100
James and Jean Marinos, $25
Marilyn Witham Heimdal, in memory of my dear father Robert Witham 100 years, $10
Marjorie Saathoff, $50
Robert Okerstrom, $25
Jerry and Phyllis Cooling, $20
Eugene and Shirley Smith, $25
Anonymous, $50
Nadine Mathre, in memory for Dick Mathre, $300
Kathleen Muff, in memory of husband Ron, $100
Don and Betty, $50
Carol Finn, in memory of loved ones, $35
Love from his family, in memory of Dean Jost, $100
Larry and Mary Schnurr, $50
Charles and Nancy Sweetman, $200
LeRoy and Pamela Miller, $20
Carmen, in memory of Larry V. Madson, $100
Wayne and June Pope, in memory of Linda, Sharon, Marcia, Sandy and Amy, $250
Alice Haynes, $25
Mark and Karen Bull, $25
Anonymous, $250
Al, in memory of loved ones, $25
Barbara and Keith Yarrow, for those in need, $100
Anonymous, $175
Richard and Janice Noss, $25
Alan and Lucille Samson, $50
Lolita Hammes, $5
Mary Helen and Doug Meyers, $20
Peggy Halsne, in loving memory of my husband Larry, $25
James Pearce, in memory of Grace, $25
Anonymous, $100
Jon and Catherine Juhlin, $200
David and Carol Clayton, $1,000
Wesley United Methodist Women, $125
Craig and Linda Ackarman, $100
Jim and Rita Foley, in memory of Mel, Jane and Greg Foley, $50
Jim and Rita Foley, in memory of Tony and Irma Magnani, $50
James and Nancy Fingalsen, $25
Anonymous, $20
Robert and Patricia, $150
Frank Voet and family, in memory of my wife Marge, missed by family, $50
Dianne Jarosh, $25
Marlene Freudenberg, in memory of loved family and friends, $25
James and Carol Weaver, $40
Terry and Audrey Peterson, in loving memory of Nancy Whaley, $100
Vicky Parks, in memory of Jim, $50
In memory of loved ones, $50
Jay and Valerie Plagge, $50
Grace Lonergan, in memory of Ron, Kathy and Steve, $20
Wayne and Rita Blaisdell, $25
Glenn and Rosemary Brady, in memory of our parents, $50
LaVonne Blackmer, in memory of my husband Dean and my son Roger L. Marsh Jr., $50
Wendy Wheeler, in memory of my husband Ron Wheeler, $15
James and Cheryl Nesbit, $25
Gerald and Vel Mondahl, $25
Deloris Faught, in memory of husband Gary, daughter Debra and grandson Nathan, $200
Richard Schinnow, $50
Mary Everhart, in memory of my parents Irvin and Pauline Hanson, husband Jack Everhart and brothers Phil and Richard Hanson, $50
Sandy Klaudt, in honor of Cameron, Chelsey and Macey, $15
Roger and Delores Eliasen, "The right thing to do," $50
Myrna Barlas, for the memory of my Dad and Mother, sister and brother-in-law and brother Tom, $25
May the reason for the season touch us all, $25
Bob and JoAnn Mason, in memory of John Marino, $50
Donna and Larry Nelson, $50
Jeanne Argos, in memory of my husband Sam Argos, $25
Sally Harris, in memory of Ray and Alice Harris, Don and Charlene Sivwright and Karen Naber Harris, $150
Richard and Doris Smith, $15
Marian Urbatch, $25
Anonymous, $20
Since the Cheer Fund began in 1927, more than $3.4 million have been donated to help North Iowa families in need of a little cheer for the holidays.
This year’s goal is $125,000.
The Christmas Cheer Fund was established by Globe Gazette Publisher Lee Loomis in 1927 so every child could have a present on Christmas morning. In the years since it has come to mean a little help at Christmastime to people of all ages.
Donations may be made online at go.globegazette.com/cheerfund, mailed to Christmas Cheer Fund P.O. Box 271, Mason City, IA 50402-0271, or placed in the Globe Gazette office drop-box at 300 N. Washington Ave. in Mason City.
