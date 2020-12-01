Cheer Fund donations through Nov. 30

This is a good start, but please don't forget about those in need in North Iowa. Give if you can.
TODAY'S TOTAL: $9,911.86
TO-DATE TOTAL: $9,911.86
TO REACH GOAL: $114,088.14
John Adams Middle School, $146.86
Ozzie Ohl, $100
Maria Mitchell Study Club, $100
Norman Kelly, in memory of Bob Kelly, $150
Norman Barkema, $2,000
Ozzie Ohl, $100
Warren Devries, $500
Ronald Laudner Jr., $100
Richard Wenger, $25
Barb and Willard Krabbe, in celebration of our family: Sherry, Dan, Jordan, Jenna and Jamin Manus and Doug, Jane, Noah and Spencer Krabbe and Kayla and Matt Smith and Connor and Logan Putz. Merry Christmas, $250
Dennis and Jean Fitzl, in memory of Sheka and Fitzl families, $200
Terry and Trudi Hoil, $25
First Christian Church, $100
Robert and Karen Cole, $100
In memory of the Village of Dougherty, $13
Bernie Meyer, in loving memory of Dick Meyer, $20
Anonymous, $100
Amanda and James Ragan, $100
Tom and Marilyn Hanna, in memory of loved ones, $100
J A and Dixie Dunagan, $100
Chip and Kathy Kinsey, $100
Tim and Kristine Latham, $100
Shelley Moore and family, in memory of Don and Ruth Stanton and my brother Mark Stanton. I remember the bells, $150
Ron, $75
Terry and Lana Eagen, $100
Georgia Johnson, $50
James Cash, $50
Marlene Merriam, $10
Joan Eness, $50
Gus and Judith Dimarco, $25
Don and Doris Weber, $25
Sharon Dodge, $25
Philip and Sharon Boehnke, $35
John and Marcy Colvin, in memory of Theo, $25
Connie and Tim Woodburn, $100
Eldon and Lavonne Doane, in memory of parents and brother Larry, $25
Karen, Susan, Steven and Janet "Remembering Christmas Past," $10
Anonymous, $2
J D and M L Sivwright, $200
Madonna and Dennis Easley, $40
Duane and Marjorie Logemann, $50
Anonymous, $200
Bill and Joan Otterman, $150
Friends from Fertile, $50
Eugene Dankbar, in memory of my wife Ruth Dankbar, $100
Rebecca and Wayne Kudej, $25
Wallace and Judith Reidel, $25
Jeri Dockhorn, in loving memory of Don Dockhorn, $50
Jeri Dockhorn, in memory of Larry Stark, $50
Lonora and Melonie Gretillat, in memory of Grandpa Gerdes, $40
Carol Sullivan, in loving memory of John Sullivan and Maddie Kruse, $200
Mary Dudding, $50
Gayle Winfrey, in honor of my grand and great grandchildren, $50
John and Mary Lou Murphy, $25
Chris and Jen, $150
Allan and Marta Eenhuis, $100
Support Local Journalism
James Schmidt, $50
John Mayall, $100
Gerald Quam, $20
Phillip Copas, $50
Sharon and Alan Steckman, $50
Laura Frey, $30
Phil Abram, in memory of Sue Dodge, $25
Ann Wolf, in memory of Tom Wolfe, $40
Merle and Dorothy Duckert, $25
Patricia Wright, $50
Maggie, $100
Cortland Peterson, $25
Greg, in memory of Judy, $25
Paul Strathman, $10
Robert and Sadie Echelbarger, $25
Ronald and Donna Grein, $25
Wayne and Ellen Oberbroeckling, Merry Christmas, $50
Janet Moldenhauer, $50
In memory of Bob, Ed, Tuff and Jr., $20
Ruthann Reimers, $50
Charles and Sherri Schafer, $200
Joann Kay Johnson, $50
Keith and Patricia Zalaznik, $25
Eldon and Betty Siemers, $25
Rozena Vanlent, $100
Mary Frances Larson, $20
Chyrl Bergvig, $50
Ida Floy, in loving memory of my husband Duane Floy and our parents John and Pearl Floy and Henry and Anna DeWeerdt, $30
Steve and Pam Smith, $100
Catherine Sargent, $10
John and Mary Oertel, in loving memory of our Katie Lynn Oertel, $100
David and J Donell Doering, in memory of Dave Escher, $50
Lulu Brown, in memory of Art Gratias, $25
Alice Gratias, in memory of Art Gratias, $100
Ralph and Virginia Diercks, $100
Thomas and Jacqueline Martin, $50
Janet and Gus Erickson, $50
Thomas and Sally Waggoner, $100
Love, Mark, Teresa, Chad, Katie, Leila, Austin, Morgan, Hailey, Jason, Megan, Matt and Lauren in loving memory of our dad, mom, grandpa, grandma, great-grandpa and great-grandma Lee and Leona Buffington, $50
Love, Mark, Teresa, Chad, Katie, Leila, Austin, Morgan, Hailey, Jason, Megan, Matt and Lauren in loving memory of our mom, grandma, great-grandma Marjorie Curtis, $50
Gene Gallogly, $30
Yvonne, in celebration of courage, $50
Merna given in memory of Larry, Jim, Mike, Timothy and Nick Pinneke $100
Danny and Lynne Lunstrum, $125
William and Debra Robinson, $100
Shirley and Shannon Harmon, in loving memory of Dale and Matt Harmon, $50
Yvonne and Tom Stibal, $25
James and Sharon Magelssen, $25
Bruce and Diane Trimble, $150
Marlene Brown, $50
Scott and Lori Devary, $25
Wayne Rietema, in memory of my grandchildren Andrew and Ashley McGeary, $100
Gladys Biehl, given in honor of Joneh Timothy Henkel's first Christmas, $10
Gladys Biehl, given in honor of great-grandchildren Rowan, Finn and Asher, $30
Glenn and Susan Borcherding, in memory of our parents Harry and Esther Borcherding and Francis and Ruth DeSart, $50
Jack and Sandra Davis, $25
Karen Clabaugh Knudtson, in memory of my parents Virge and Pat Clabaugh, $20
Since the Cheer Fund began in 1927, more than $3.4 million have been donated to help North Iowa families in need of a little cheer for the holidays.
This year’s goal is $125,000.
The Christmas Cheer Fund was established by Globe Gazette Publisher Lee Loomis in 1927 so every child could have a present on Christmas morning. In the years since it has come to mean a little help at Christmastime to people of all ages.
Donations may be made online at go.globegazette.com/cheerfund, mailed to Christmas Cheer Fund P.O. Box 271, Mason City, IA 50402-0271, or placed in the Globe Gazette office drop-box at 300 N. Washington Ave. in Mason City.
dec 26 1950.jpg
Dec 24 2004.jpg
dec 10 1977 musical gift.jpg
dec 27 1948 christmas lights.jpg
dec 14 1932 christmas tree ad.jpg
dec 14 1931.jpg
dec 18 1936 christmas carols.jpg
dec 8 1930 90s nostalgia as in 1890s.jpg
dec 20 1930 christmas cub-gazette.jpg
dec 23 1944.jpg
dec 21 1939 christmas wwii.jpg
dec 4 1932 christmas.jpg
dec 24 1936.jpg
dec 12 1932.jpg
dec 24 1940 christmas cheer.jpg
dec 25 1941 christmas charity.jpg
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!