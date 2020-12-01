 Skip to main content
Cheer Fund donations through Nov. 30
alert top story

Cheer Fund donations through Nov. 30

Cheer Fund

This is a good start, but please don't forget about those in need in North Iowa. Give if you can.

TODAY'S TOTAL: $9,911.86

TO-DATE TOTAL: $9,911.86

TO REACH GOAL: $114,088.14

John Adams Middle School, $146.86

Ozzie Ohl, $100

Maria Mitchell Study Club, $100

Norman Kelly, in memory of Bob Kelly, $150

Norman Barkema, $2,000

Ozzie Ohl, $100

Warren Devries, $500

Ronald Laudner Jr., $100

Richard Wenger, $25

Barb and Willard Krabbe, in celebration of our family: Sherry, Dan, Jordan, Jenna and Jamin Manus and Doug, Jane, Noah and Spencer Krabbe and Kayla and Matt Smith and Connor and Logan Putz. Merry Christmas, $250

Dennis and Jean Fitzl, in memory of Sheka and Fitzl families, $200

Terry and Trudi Hoil, $25

First Christian Church, $100

Robert and Karen Cole, $100

In memory of the Village of Dougherty, $13

Bernie Meyer, in loving memory of Dick Meyer, $20

Anonymous, $100

Amanda and James Ragan, $100

Tom and Marilyn Hanna, in memory of loved ones, $100

J A and Dixie Dunagan, $100

Chip and Kathy Kinsey, $100

Tim and Kristine Latham, $100

Shelley Moore and family, in memory of Don and Ruth Stanton and my brother Mark Stanton. I remember the bells, $150

Ron, $75

Terry and Lana Eagen, $100

Georgia Johnson, $50

James Cash, $50

Marlene Merriam, $10

Joan Eness, $50

Gus and Judith Dimarco, $25

Don and Doris Weber, $25

Sharon Dodge, $25

Philip and Sharon Boehnke, $35

John and Marcy Colvin, in memory of Theo, $25

Connie and Tim Woodburn, $100

Eldon and Lavonne Doane, in memory of parents and brother Larry, $25

Karen, Susan, Steven and Janet "Remembering Christmas Past," $10

Anonymous, $2

J D and M L Sivwright, $200

Madonna and Dennis Easley, $40

Duane and Marjorie Logemann, $50

Anonymous, $200

Bill and Joan Otterman, $150

Friends from Fertile, $50

Eugene Dankbar, in memory of my wife Ruth Dankbar, $100

Rebecca and Wayne Kudej, $25

Wallace and Judith Reidel, $25

Jeri Dockhorn, in loving memory of Don Dockhorn, $50

Jeri Dockhorn, in memory of Larry Stark, $50

Lonora and Melonie Gretillat, in memory of Grandpa Gerdes, $40

Carol Sullivan, in loving memory of John Sullivan and Maddie Kruse, $200

Mary Dudding, $50

Gayle Winfrey, in honor of my grand and great grandchildren, $50

John and Mary Lou Murphy, $25

Chris and Jen, $150

Allan and Marta Eenhuis, $100

James Schmidt, $50

John Mayall, $100

Gerald Quam, $20

Phillip Copas, $50

Sharon and Alan Steckman, $50

Laura Frey, $30

Phil Abram, in memory of Sue Dodge, $25

Ann Wolf, in memory of Tom Wolfe, $40

Merle and Dorothy Duckert, $25

Patricia Wright, $50

Maggie, $100

Cortland Peterson, $25

Greg, in memory of Judy, $25

Paul Strathman, $10

Robert and Sadie Echelbarger, $25

Ronald and Donna Grein, $25

Wayne and Ellen Oberbroeckling, Merry Christmas, $50

Janet Moldenhauer, $50

In memory of Bob, Ed, Tuff and Jr., $20

Ruthann Reimers, $50

Charles and Sherri Schafer, $200

Joann Kay Johnson, $50

Keith and Patricia Zalaznik, $25

Eldon and Betty Siemers, $25

Rozena Vanlent, $100

Mary Frances Larson, $20

Chyrl Bergvig, $50

Ida Floy, in loving memory of my husband Duane Floy and our parents John and Pearl Floy and Henry and Anna DeWeerdt, $30

Steve and Pam Smith, $100

Catherine Sargent, $10

John and Mary Oertel, in loving memory of our Katie Lynn Oertel, $100

David and J Donell Doering, in memory of Dave Escher, $50

Lulu Brown, in memory of Art Gratias, $25

Alice Gratias, in memory of Art Gratias, $100

Ralph and Virginia Diercks, $100

Thomas and Jacqueline Martin, $50

Janet and Gus Erickson, $50

Thomas and Sally Waggoner, $100

Love, Mark, Teresa, Chad, Katie, Leila, Austin, Morgan, Hailey, Jason, Megan, Matt and Lauren in loving memory of our dad, mom, grandpa, grandma, great-grandpa and great-grandma Lee and Leona Buffington, $50

Love, Mark, Teresa, Chad, Katie, Leila, Austin, Morgan, Hailey, Jason, Megan, Matt and Lauren in loving memory of our mom, grandma, great-grandma Marjorie Curtis, $50

Gene Gallogly, $30

Yvonne, in celebration of courage, $50

Merna given in memory of Larry, Jim, Mike, Timothy and Nick Pinneke $100

Danny and Lynne Lunstrum, $125

William and Debra Robinson, $100

Shirley and Shannon Harmon, in loving memory of Dale and Matt Harmon, $50

Yvonne and Tom Stibal, $25

James and Sharon Magelssen, $25

Bruce and Diane Trimble, $150

Marlene Brown, $50

Scott and Lori Devary, $25

Wayne Rietema, in memory of my grandchildren Andrew and Ashley McGeary, $100

Gladys Biehl, given in honor of Joneh Timothy Henkel's first Christmas, $10

Gladys Biehl, given in honor of great-grandchildren Rowan, Finn and Asher, $30

Glenn and Susan Borcherding, in memory of our parents Harry and Esther Borcherding and Francis and Ruth DeSart, $50

Jack and Sandra Davis, $25

Karen Clabaugh Knudtson, in memory of my parents Virge and Pat Clabaugh, $20

Since the Cheer Fund began in 1927, more than $3.4 million have been donated to help North Iowa families in need of a little cheer for the holidays.

This year’s goal is $125,000.

The Christmas Cheer Fund was established by Globe Gazette Publisher Lee Loomis in 1927 so every child could have a present on Christmas morning. In the years since it has come to mean a little help at Christmastime to people of all ages.

Donations may be made online at go.globegazette.com/cheerfund, mailed to Christmas Cheer Fund P.O. Box 271, Mason City, IA 50402-0271, or placed in the Globe Gazette office drop-box at 300 N. Washington Ave. in Mason City.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it
