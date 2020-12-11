Cheer Fund donations through Dec. 10

We're just two weeks away from Christmas and we've still got a ways to go before reaching our Cheer Fund goal. Let’s make the holidays as special as we can for as many North Iowans as we can.
Please give if you can.
TODAY’S TOTAL: $8,805
TO-DATE TOTAL: $53,303.86
TO REACH GOAL: $71,696.14
Anonymous, $40
Devries & Price, $100
Sterling and Victoria Young, $50
Zoe and John, a little cheer in this difficult year. Peace to all, $100
Bill and Gwen Gasperi, in memory of all who we have lost this year!, $100
Jay Beck, in memory of Donald Schwade, $50
Karen and Jonathan Kiss, $100
Thomas and Jill Leisure, $20
Marvyl Buehner, in loving memory of my husband Jack Buehner and all my loved ones, $25
Patty and Candace, in memory of Bob Hart. You are loved and missed., $25
J and L, in honor of our grandchildren: A, B, C, D, E, K and C. Love you much!, $70
In memory of Skip, Dan and Laura, $100
Clifford and Linda Hathaway, $100
Bruce and Jeanette Long, Merry Christmas, $25
Rake and Hoe Garden Club, $100
Cheers to my besties Kitty, Pat, Renee and Sharon, $25
Donald White, in memory of Novella and Beth, $25
Jeannette Hegenbarth, in memory of Gene and Lois Tracy, $25
Bobbie and Don Benjegerdes, $100
Dianne Cahalan Salling and the John Cahalan family, in memory of John J. Cahalan, $100
MKK, Miss you Bruce, $25
Marlene Mahoney, given in memory of Bob Mahoney, $25
Pauline Bull, in memory of my husband and daughter, $25
Dick Garth and Nancy Prins, in loving memory of Audrey Garth, Randy Garth and Bunny Garth, $100
Lois Greenlee, in memory of Don Greenlee, $25
Willie and Marcene Moore, in memory of loved ones, $100
Chuck Hines, in memory of William and Agatha Hines, $50
Merry Christmas!!!, $100
Larry and Barbara Soland, $25
Barbara Beyer, $50
Leon Anderson, $25
James and Judy Phillips, $25
Carroll and Dyane Theis, $25
Fred Heinz and Cheryl Ross, $250
Craig and Sally Clark, $100
Pat and Bob Martin, in memory of son Todd, $100
Lloyd and Cynthia Heinselman, $100
Jerry and Barb Knoll, in loving memory of our daughter Sara, $150
Anonymous, $20
Vicki Fisher, $25
Sandi Gobeli, in memory of David Gobeli, $100
Sandi Gobeli, in memory of Maxine Chaney and Clarence Miller, $100
Sandi Gobeli, in memory of Avis and Lester Gobeli, $50
Sandi Gobeli, in memory of Grandma and Grandma Rowe, $50
Dan and Joleen Snyder, in memory of loved ones, $25
Dee, in memory of Ron and parents, $30
Steven and Carolyn Shoger, in memory of family and friends, $25
Stella Cumming, in memory of her loving husband Jeff, $50
Dick and Marcia Formanek, in remembrance of Jim, Agnes and Eileen Formanek and Bob and Lorraine Pletcher, $50
Bob, in memory of Marlene Frein and in honor of Joe and Jacia Frein family, $50
Their grateful daughters, in loving memory of Fran and Frank Schmitz, $100
Charles and Kimberly Caponi, $50
David and Sherri Platts, $100
Darwin and Brenda Avery, $25
Merikay Mestad, $100
Jim and Julie Vaith family, in memory of Marilyn Balek and Don Vaith, $100
Harriett Kuntz, in honor of all our essential workers. Thank you., $50
Carolyn and Mitchell Weiss, $50
Jon and Linda Matson, in memory of John Marino, $25
Jon and Linda Matson, in memory of our parents, $50
Laura Lee Ewers, in memory of my husband Larry and son Russell Ewers, $100
John and Sue McLaughlin, in loving memory of our parents Ray and Jo McLaughlin and Warren and Helen Wagner, $100
Anonymous, $50
Donald and Donna Anderson, $50
Dorothy Huesman, Merry Christmas, $10
Maxine Worsley, $100
Dave and Polly Suntken, in memory of loved ones, $50
Janis Lester, $25
Muriel Haberkamp, in memory of my husband Burke Haberkamp, $30
Randy and Mary Kay Pearce, $500
Ken and Cyndi Chizek, in memory of Arthur Chizek and Richard Dole, $100
Anonymous, $100
PEO Sisterhood Chapter IW, $50
Bruce and Elaine Oimoen, in honor and in memory of our parents, $50
Shirley, in memory of Dick, $50
Tom and Jo Wilder, in memory of loved ones, $25
Twila, in loving memory of my richly talented husband Norm, $25
Richard and Kim Cory, in honor of our lucky granddaughters Whitney and Annabelle, $50
Anonymous, $40
Doug and Kim Erbe, in memory of our son Alex J Gemaehllich, $100
Maria Wentworth, in honor of David Asche and the outstanding job he's doing as director of the COVID units at MercyOne Hospital, $25
Marlin and Marjorie Senne, in memory of our son Steven, $50
Mike and Shannon Janssen, Peace begins with a smile!, $100
Diane Harrison, $100
Ronald and Leilani Dannen, in remembrance of parents and brothers in heaven. Bless our grandchildren Aiden, Addi, Brody and Lauren, $50
J. Patrick and Debra Trulson, $100
Janice and Patrick Holahan, $20
Delores Marsh, $100
Phyllis Hrubetz, in memory of Dave, parents and other family members, $25
Terry and Marla Lawson, in memory of our mothers, $100
Marlene Oswood, in loving memory of my husband Wayne Oswood and our parents, $100
Paul and Marsha Gordon, $100
Gene and Dorene Jakoubek, in memory of our parents, $25
Eugene Ferden, in memory of my wife Florence, $100
Harold and Beverly Jean Platts, $100
Gary and Loretta Satern, in memory of Steve and Kay, Paul and Evelyn and Wilma and Maynard, $60
Richard and Marlys Nelson, in memory of loved ones, $60
Florence Beek, in memory of my husband Gary Beek, $100
Debbie, in loving memory of my husband George Perry Sr., $30
Anonymous, $100
Dale Rasmussen, in memory of Janice Rasmussen, $50
Marvin and Lois Crooks, in memory of our daughter Tammy, $25
Jack and Marilyn Mueller, $50
Eleanor Olk, in memory of husband Norman and brother Alva, $50
David and Carol Stadtlander, $100
Jeff Bonner, for those in need, $25
New Dimensions of Mason City, $100
Rosalyn Pearson, $20
Duane and Sue Fritts, $35
Gerald and Kathryn Stephens, $150
Patricia Mennenga, $25
Douglas and Kayla Halfpap, $75
Rich and Gail Schurtz, Merry Christmas, $100
Patricia Bublitz, in memory of my husband Robert and two children Darlene and Curtis…love you, $30
Marilyn Holland, in memory of parents William and Esther Gentz, Kloase family and nephew Jeff Gentz, $75
Barbara Heimer, $25
Denny and Kathy Borchardt, in memory of loved ones, $25
Adriana Attleson, in memory of my husband Dick Attleson, $100
Chuck and Marty, in memory of our parents, $25
Richard and Carol Jass, in memory of loved ones, $25
Kim and Sue Pleggenkuhle, Merry Christmas! In memory of our son Cade, sister Joan and our parents, $200
Darlene and Thomas Gunderson, $50
Dan and Jane Billings, $60
Michael and Jane Connor, in memory of George and Luella Pagel, $25
Sue and Dick, in loving memory of our son Chad R. True, $100
Ella Frenz, in memory of Lewis, Jenny and Dick Lewerke and Bob Frenz, $25
William and Leslie Burdick, $50
Dorothy Hestness, in memory of my husband Jerry, sister Rose Zrostlik and other loved ones, $30
Alice Nielsen, in loving memory of my husband Floyd and daughter Nancy Whaley, $50
Carol Tinkey, $50
Richard and Deb Peshak, in memory of Dot and Lester Peshak and Lila Freese, $25
In loving memory of our parents and grandparents John C. and Shirley J. Frank, who taught us the meaning of giving, $100
Susan, in loving memory of Kermit Chapin, Kay and Ron Pinta and Ed Fowler, $75
Since the Cheer Fund began in 1927, more than $3.4 million have been donated to help North Iowa families in need of a little cheer for the holidays.
This year’s goal is $125,000.
The Christmas Cheer Fund was established by Globe Gazette Publisher Lee Loomis in 1927 so every child could have a present on Christmas morning. In the years since it has come to mean a little help at Christmastime to people of all ages.
Donations can be mailed to Christmas Cheer Fund P.O. Box 271, Mason City, IA 50402-0271, or placed in the Globe Gazette office drop-box at 300 N. Washington Ave. in Mason City.
