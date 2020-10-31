 Skip to main content
Charles City working on a bevy of projects for the coming year
Charles City Highway 18 project

Charles City has been working with the Iowa Department of Transportation for several years now a plan repave and rework parts of Highway 18 that run into town. By the end of next year, that plan will be complete.

 Jared McNett
Charley Western Trail Bridge plan

Once completed, the new Charley Western Trail Bridge in Charles City would be a 350-foot-long, 12-foot-wide three-span bridge that could lead to additional trail options in the area.

By the end of 2021, Charles City officials expect to have at least three major infrastructure projects completed that, in total, add up to more than $2.6 million.

And Charles City Administrator Steven Diers couldn't be happier about it.

"Those are all great projects," he said.

The biggest ticket project of the three is the Charley Western Trail Bridge rebuild that's replacing the century-old bridge that collapsed in April 2017. According to Diers, that work is currently underway, is projected to cost about $1.2 million and should be finished by fall 2021. 

"It’s going to have a conduit installed so we can add lighting which is something we haven’t had before," Diers said. The end goal is to physically connect and loop the existing trail system and add lighting for safety and aesthetics. 

Along with the financial aspect, there are other considerations city officials have had to make including some about woodland critters. 

The Cedar River, which the bridge spans, is a potential habitat for the wood turtle, which is listed by the Red List of Threatened Species as an endangered species. In Iowa, according the state's Department of Natural Resources, the reptile's range is the upper reaches of the Cedar and Shell Rock River drainages. So that means workers have to account for the turtle while they're doing work.

Charles City Engineer John Fallis has previously said that after the wildlife has been accounted for and the work is done, there are opportunities for spin-off types of projects from the new bridge.

Just slightly trailing the bridge project in terms of cost is the city's Highway 18 construction plan that will involve resurfacing and restructuring certain intersections in Charles City.

"We're going to have a much nicer and smoother travel road," Diers said.

At a Charles City Council meeting on Monday night, Fallis said that the work is expected to run about $1,093,000 for the city with some of that being covered by local option sales tax funding and SWAP plans. Fallis went on to say that the project is scheduled for a Feb. 2021 start date and will be completed by the end of the 2021 construction season.

The biggest item for the city, during the construction, is banning on-street parking on Fourth and Fifth Avenues in Charles City which feed into Highway 18.

One final bit of work for the city is a drainage project in its Southwest Development Park that's going to end up totaling about $360,000.

According to Diers, the park, which is near two of Charles City’s largest industrial companies, Zoetis and Cambrex Charles City, Inc., has had problems with water flow and retention when it rains, so FarmTilePro out of Osage is going to be doing the repair work. Diers said the vast majority of the project will happen in the spring and is set to be completed by June 30. 

As with the bridge and the Highway 18 plan, Diers said the development park work has been discussed for several years. So by the time 2021 ends, city officials will finally be able to cross some items off their list.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

