Charles City working on a bevy of projects for the coming year

By the end of 2021, Charles City officials expect to have at least three major infrastructure projects completed that, in total, add up to more than $2.6 million.

And Charles City Administrator Steven Diers couldn't be happier about it.

"Those are all great projects," he said.

The biggest ticket project of the three is the Charley Western Trail Bridge rebuild that's replacing the century-old bridge that collapsed in April 2017. According to Diers, that work is currently underway, is projected to cost about $1.2 million and should be finished by fall 2021.

"It’s going to have a conduit installed so we can add lighting which is something we haven’t had before," Diers said. The end goal is to physically connect and loop the existing trail system and add lighting for safety and aesthetics.

Along with the financial aspect, there are other considerations city officials have had to make including some about woodland critters.