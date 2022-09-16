Charles City schools reveals homecoming court and schedule

Charles City Community School District is celebrating homecoming Sept. 18 through Sept. 24. Leading off this year's homecoming schedule is a new event that brings back a "flair of nostalgia" as Comet Council starts the week with a bonfire and a community pep rally.

According to a press release, the event will be held on Sept. 18 at the Charles City Elks Lodge. A meal of hot dogs, chips, and a beverage will be served for $5 and starts at 7 p.m. The bonfire and and pep rally begins at 7:30 p.m.