Charles City schools reveals homecoming court and schedule

Charles City Homecoming Court 2022

Charles City High School's 2022 Homecoming Court. Back row: Drew Martin, Nathan Lopez, Zachary Chambers, Anders Haglund, Kayden Blunt. Front row: Ava Ellis, Olivia Litterer, Hailey Kowalski, Nora Hruska, Harper McInroy.

For the Charles City Comets, it's time to celebrate homecoming.

Charles City Community School District is celebrating homecoming Sept. 18 through Sept. 24. Leading off this year's homecoming schedule is a new event that brings back a "flair of nostalgia" as Comet Council starts the week with a bonfire and a community pep rally.

According to a press release, the event will be held on Sept. 18 at the Charles City Elks Lodge. A meal of hot dogs, chips, and a beverage will be served for $5 and starts at 7 p.m. The bonfire and and pep rally begins at 7:30 p.m.

Here is Charles City's Homecoming schedule:

Sept. 18

  • Bonfire and $5 meal at Charles City Elks Lodge at 7 p.m.
  • Pep rally begins at 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 19

  • McBooster Night at Soifer Family McDonald's at 4:30 p.m.
  • JV football at Comet Field at 6 p.m.

Sept. 20

  • 7th grade football at Comet Field at 4:15 p.m.
  • 8th grade volleyball at Comet Gym at 4:15 p.m.

Sept. 22

  • JJV volleyball at the high school gym at 4 p.m.
  • JV volleyball at Comet Gym at 4 p.m.
  • Team dinner for 9-12 students at 1200 1st Ave., across from the middle school.
    • All athletes and performing arts students eat free. The dinner is open to the public and costs $5. There will be yard games, bounce house and a DJ.

Sept. 23

  • Pep rally at Comet Gym at 1:30 p.m.
  • Homecoming court coronation at Comet Gym at 2:55 p.m.
  • Parade on Main Street at 4:15 p.m.
  • 9-10 grade football at Comet Field at 5 p.m.
  • Homecoming court recognition at Comet Field at 7 p.m.
  • Varsity football vs Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Comet Field at 7:30 p.m.
    • Marching band and dance team performs at halftime
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

