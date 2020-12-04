Charles City Rail Depot reclamation attracts major generosity

When the group of people in Charles City behind the "Friends of Save the Depot" started the year off, they had a lot of work to do.
The organizers had to find a suitable location to move the 107-year-old Milwaukee Rail station to, and they had to figure out a use for it once it was moved. One idea was to make the depot a stopping point along the area's Charley Western Bike Trail.
And they needed money.
At least $250,000 would be required to secure things with Canadian Pacific, who still oversees the property, and pay for the cost of transport. Not to mention what would be needed to update the space for recreational uses.
As the year is ending, "Save the Depot" organizers are much further along on planning and funding.
According to Dennis White, who has put in a lot of legwork on the project, the preservation effort has gotten some generous donations in recent months.
Former Charles City residents Judy Sebern Beachy and David McCartney, second cousins and former classmates of White's, pledged $50,000 and $20,000 respectively as part of a matching campaign calling on residents, city officials and business leaders to get involved.
From an organizing standpoint, those people have gotten involved.
White said that the campaign has a committee which now incorporates the mayor, the Charles City Community Revitalization group and the American Passenger Train History Museum among others.
"The fact that everyone has accepted this as a multipurpose community center... What more could you ask for as a project that just started as an infant in 2018?" White said.
McCartney, an archivist for the University of Iowa, said that the depot wasn't something he had a lot of memories of as a kid, but that White's perspective helped him appreciate the building as an architectural gem.
"It represents a time, in Charles City, of remarkable expansion. The city recognized the need for a depot to properly welcome people to this emerging town and they did it in grand style," McCartney said.
The way that McCartney sees it, such preservation efforts have a twofold purpose.
"They not only remind us of a time from the past but they also revitalize our time in the present," he said.
In the case depot, it survived a somewhat tumultuous past.
When Charles City was tragically hit by an F-5 tornado in 1968, the depot was close to the path and just barely missed being part of the $30 million in damages.
"That puts more emphasis on what remains in Charles City today to be preserved," McCartney said.
His second cousin, Sebern Beachy, agrees.
"Charles City is blessed with what it has left after two tornados," she said.
Sebern Beachy said that the Charles City roots of her part of the family go back to about the 1870s and that train travel has been an abiding interest for a good long while.
"I have memories of traveling to see my father’s family that lived in Oregon. And then I have good memories, when I was in elementary school, of visiting family that lived in Phoenix, Arizona. As a kid it was just incredible," she said.
What got Sebern Beachy on board was a Fourth of July trip back to Charles City when she got to tour the depot with White. Initially, her plan was to donate $500 to the campaign but she later decided to up it to $50,000 from family inheritance.
"Wanted to do something to honor my family and think that some of that inheritance money should go toward something in Charles City," Sebern Beachy said.
Still, the organizers of the Save the Depot effort have work to do.
White said that they have a stay from the railroad to get the depot moved by March. Organizers still need anywhere from $125,000 to $175,000 to fund what's left. Much of that could come from another, more sizable, matching campaign.
"Then the timeline is the next two or three months to fundraise," White said.
After that, the plan is to get the depot moved in the spring and have the process completed by early summer at the latest. Then, more than 60 years after the building last saw regular traffic, the depot will be alive again.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
