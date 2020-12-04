Charles City Rail Depot reclamation attracts major generosity

"That puts more emphasis on what remains in Charles City today to be preserved," McCartney said.

His second cousin, Sebern Beachy, agrees.

"Charles City is blessed with what it has left after two tornados," she said.

Sebern Beachy said that the Charles City roots of her part of the family go back to about the 1870s and that train travel has been an abiding interest for a good long while.

"I have memories of traveling to see my father’s family that lived in Oregon. And then I have good memories, when I was in elementary school, of visiting family that lived in Phoenix, Arizona. As a kid it was just incredible," she said.

What got Sebern Beachy on board was a Fourth of July trip back to Charles City when she got to tour the depot with White. Initially, her plan was to donate $500 to the campaign but she later decided to up it to $50,000 from family inheritance.

"Wanted to do something to honor my family and think that some of that inheritance money should go toward something in Charles City," Sebern Beachy said.

Still, the organizers of the Save the Depot effort have work to do.