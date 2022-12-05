Charles City man who drove car into house to plead guilty

A Charles City man who allegedly ran his car into his neighbor's house and garage has agreed to plead guilty to lesser charges.

According to court documents, 52-year-old James Ray Foster Jr. still faces 23 years in prison if convicted on four charges.

The charges stem from a July 12 series of events in which Foster allegedly drove his 2001 Chevy Impala into the residence at 1730 March Ave. N.W. in Charles City. According to the affidavits, Foster then backed from the residence and intentionally drove the car through an overhead door on an outbuilding on the property. The vehicle then became lodged in the exterior sidewall, and Foster fled on foot back to his home at 1720 March Ave.

Foster allegedly told law enforcement officials that he attacked his neighbors because he believed they were "out to get him" and flying stealth drones over his property. The affidavit states Foster aggressively charged a law enforcement officer with the intent to inflict serious injury.

Charges include:

Second-degree burglary -- class C felony (10 years).

First-degree criminal mischief -- class C felony (10 years).

Assault on persons in certain occupations -- aggravated misdemeanor (two years).

First offense operating while intoxicated --- serious misdemeanor (one year).

Court records indicate Foster caused more than $10,000 damage.

A count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon was also dropped by District Court Judge Chris Foy at the request of the parties Monday. No official plea hearing or sentencing date has been set as of Monday afternoon. Foy is not required to follow the plea agreement sentencing requests.