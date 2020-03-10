Charles City man arrested in connection with death of infant

A North Iowa man has been jailed in connection with the August death of a 3-month-old infant.

Shane Michael Morris, 25, was arrested in New Hampton on Monday and charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of child endangerment resulting in death after a child in his care died of blunt force trauma last summer.

Police say the child was taken to the Floyd County Medical Center on Aug. 3, 2019, was intubated, then flown to Mayo Clinic. Upon examination, physicians found a large bulge in the infant's skull and determined there to be a fracture which was likely not caused accidentally.

According to court documents, Morris repeatedly told hospital staff and law enforcement officers he had no knowledge what caused the child's injuries.

After further questioning by investigators, Morris said he tripped while holding the baby, striking the child's head on a counter top, before falling on top of the infant.

The child died from the injuries on Aug. 4, and an autopsy the following day determined the manner of death to be homicide.

An obituary published on Aug. 7 lists Shane Morris, of Charles City, as the father of 3-month-old Xander Michael Morris, who died Aug 4. at Mayo Clinic.