A Charles City man was arrested last month after allegedly possessing at least 29 grams of methamphetamine.
Derik Royce Evans
Photo courtesy of the Floyd County Jail
According to court records, 38-year-old Derik Royce Evans has been charged with a class B felony controlled substance violation. Evans faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
The affidavit states that Evans was pulled over for not having any tail lights on Dec. 4, 2022. A K9 officer gave positive indications for drugs in the vehicle. A glass jar containing a crystal substance, along with two baggies containing a crystal substance were allegedly found. The baggies, found in an eyeglasses case, weight approximately 14.5 grams apiece. The substance in the jar was not weighed.
A warrant for Evans' arrest was issued on Dec. 15 and served March 30. An arraignment is scheduled for May 15.
Iowa restaurant inspection update: Dead rodents, yellow slime and dodgy hotdogs
Book banning discussed at Mason City School Board meeting
2023 Drake Relays qualifiers announced, more than a dozen area athletes headed to blue oval
Clear Lake woman wins lottery prize of more than $11,000
Iowa doctor sues hospital, accusing executives of discrimination and pushing employees to vote for Trump
4-year-old’s Build-A-Bear had late mother’s heartbeat. It was accidentally donated.
Wendy Thorson performs her opus
2 Iowa teens plead guilty in Spanish teacher's beating death
McDonald's is upgrading its burgers. Here's what to know.
North Iowa man charged with felony theft, burglary
Iowa nurse, cited three times for stealing patients’ painkillers, surrenders license
MC woman allegedly caught with meth, heroin, guns
Iowa prison nurse accused of giving drugs to an inmate she romanced
20-year-old woman shot, killed after accidentally turning into wrong driveway, NY officials say
Eldora woman dies in Waterloo crash
North Iowa History: More police photos
Statzer and Stephens with pig at old station.
Scuba divers under ice
Scuba divers practice under ice
363 969 MPA 0308 MCPD training equipment.jpg
Police station training equipment
Auto theft school
Auto theft school
Countyjailold.jpg
County Jail and courthouse from REMEMBER WHEN...
Police 1912
Scanned from "Remember When : Mason City : A Historical Album." "1912 Mason City Police Department"
Police use hand held radar
Police use hand held radar
Highway Patrol Office Map
Highway Patrol Office Map
Monroe Kids visit police station
Monroe Kids visit police station with Lt. Eugene Kleinow.
police 1918
"Police Dept. Mason City Iowa. Year of 1918. Richard W. Hyde, Sergt."
Jail break photo
Jail break picture outside of jail.
Old Arizona peace officer
Mort Holden, Arizona peace officer. March 20, 1957.
IHP VASCAR device
Highway Patrol new VASCAR speed detection.
New breath tester at P.D.
New breath tester at police station
Police use hand held radar.jpg
Police use hand held radar
Police car wreck
Wreck at 4th and South Indiana Avenue with police car in the rain.
Police car wreck
Wreck at 4th and South Indiana Avenue with Police Car, in the rain
New police radio
New police radio at MCPD
Buchanan.jpg
James Buchanan portrait taken on March 19, 1936.
Buchanan
"James C. Buchanan, 1917 photo"
Buchannan
No information on photograph
Buchannan
No information on photograph
motorcycles
December 28, 1949. Police motorcycles. Musser collection.
New Speed meter
Patrolman Ray Keeper and Dick McKinney with new speed meter. Photo taken by Globe Gazette and courtesy of MCPD.
Police 1928 Wolfe and Risacher
Scanned from "Remember When : Mason City : A Historical Album." "Prohibition times. H.E. Wolfe and L.F. Risacher in 1928 with confiscated contraband."
2 boys in jail
Mar. 9, 1938. Captured by police, two boys in jail.
2 boys at Sheriff's Office
Flash of two boys in jail at Sheriff's Office. Photo taken on September 17, 1934.
Alcohol seized near Kensett
April 18, 1939. Auto and 280 Gallons of alcohol seized by federal agents near Kensett.
Boy Patrol
May 29, 1939. Boy patrol honored for saving lives.
Safe at Piggly-Wiggly broken into
Safe at Piggly-Wiggly Store cracked by a yegg. August 7, 1939.
Fingerprinting school
Apr. 15, 1947. Police Dept. fingerprinting school.
Drunk in alley
Sept. 15, 1951. Fred Mueller, Office Bar. Intoxicated man in alley.
Accident
Aug. 1, 1955. Accident taken near Elm Drive and 12th.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!