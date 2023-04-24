According to court records, 38-year-old Derik Royce Evans has been charged with a class B felony controlled substance violation. Evans faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

The affidavit states that Evans was pulled over for not having any tail lights on Dec. 4, 2022. A K9 officer gave positive indications for drugs in the vehicle. A glass jar containing a crystal substance, along with two baggies containing a crystal substance were allegedly found. The baggies, found in an eyeglasses case, weight approximately 14.5 grams apiece. The substance in the jar was not weighed.