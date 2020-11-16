Charles City looking for residents' holiday decorations

For all intents and purposes, the holidays are here. So to celebrate the season the Charles City Chamber of Commerce is doing some recruiting.

According to press release, the chamber is promoting "December Nights & Dazzling Lights" which is a community-wide effort to decorate for the holiday season.

"There is no cost to be a part of this holiday driving tour around town, which will run December 4-31 and is intended simply to have fun and raise everyone’s spirit," the release said.

Charles City Tourism and Marketing Coordinator Ginger Williams called the effort a good way to be a part of the community and also see some sights.

"Who doesn’t enjoy a good holiday display, whether it is creating one or driving around and checking out the sights?" she asked.

Decorations are up to individuals and any home, business or organization can participate. Those who agree to take part will then be placed on a list of addresses and promoted as part of the holiday driving tour.