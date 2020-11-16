 Skip to main content
Charles City looking for residents for holiday decorations
Charles City looking for residents for holiday decorations

Charles City December Lights

For all intents and purposes, the holidays are here. So to celebrate the season the Charles City Chamber of Commerce is doing some recruiting.

According to press release, the chamber is promoting "December Nights & Dazzling Lights" which is a community-wide effort to decorate for the holiday season.

"There is no cost to be a part of this holiday driving tour around town, which will run December 4-31 and is intended simply to have fun and raise everyone’s spirit," the release said.

Charles City Tourism and Marketing Coordinator Ginger Williams called the effort a good way to be a part of the community and also see some sights.

"Who doesn’t enjoy a good holiday display, whether it is creating one or driving around and checking out the sights?" she asked.

Decorations are up to individuals and any home, business or organization can participate. Those who agree to take part will then be placed on a list of addresses and promoted as part of the holiday driving tour. 

Awards will also be handed out for the categories of: "Best Classic Christmas Display, Best Single Decoration, Best Decorated Tree (visible from the street), Most Original Display and the Most Dazzling Light Display."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

