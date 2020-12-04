Charles City depot preservation effort gets $100,000 fundraising offer

To facilitate that, the group said that it must raise a total of $350,000 by the end of March 2021 or the building risks being decommissioned by the Canadian Pacific Railway company.

Prior to Smith's financial offer, two former Charles City residents, Judy Sebern Beachy and David McCartney, who are second cousins and classmates of organizer Dennis White, pledged $50,000 and $20,000 as part of the matching campaign.

McCartney is an archivist for the University of Iowa and has called the depot an architectural gem.

"It represents a time, in Charles City, of remarkable expansion. The city recognized the need for a depot to properly welcome people to this emerging town and they did it in grand style," he said.

If the organizers can meet their fundraising goal, the plan then is to get the depot moved in the spring and have the process completed by early summer at the latest.

Then the depot will be renovated into a multi-purpose facility that includes a north trailhead for the Charley Western trail, a part of the new Passenger Train Museum and public meeting space.

