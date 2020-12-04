Charles City depot preservation effort gets $100,000 fundraising offer

Organizers behind an effort to preserve a 107-year-old Milwaukee Rail depot in Charles City had major financial news to share on Friday morning.
According to a press release from the "Save the Depot" campaign, Charles City resident James F. Smith, a World War II veteran and former civic leader, is offering up to $100,000 in matching dollars for new funds contributed to rescue and restore the depot.
For Smith, part of the motivation was personal.
"I remember boarding the train at the Milwaukee Road depot in the 1940’s on my way to Maryland where the troops were gathered," Smith was quoted in the press release. "A train then transported us non-stop to Portland, OR, where I began my World War II service in the Pacific. My dad, future in-laws and several other relatives came to see me off. I think my mother was too upset to join them."
Organizers for the preservation include local residents, government officials, community development committee members and representatives of the newly-formed American Passenger Train History Museum. The plan for the group is to transport the rail depot to a new location in town where it can be used as a multi-purpose facility along the Charley Western Bike Trail.
To facilitate that, the group said that it must raise a total of $350,000 by the end of March 2021 or the building risks being decommissioned by the Canadian Pacific Railway company.
Prior to Smith's financial offer, two former Charles City residents, Judy Sebern Beachy and David McCartney, who are second cousins and classmates of organizer Dennis White, pledged $50,000 and $20,000 as part of the matching campaign.
McCartney is an archivist for the University of Iowa and has called the depot an architectural gem.
"It represents a time, in Charles City, of remarkable expansion. The city recognized the need for a depot to properly welcome people to this emerging town and they did it in grand style," he said.
If the organizers can meet their fundraising goal, the plan then is to get the depot moved in the spring and have the process completed by early summer at the latest.
Then the depot will be renovated into a multi-purpose facility that includes a north trailhead for the Charley Western trail, a part of the new Passenger Train Museum and public meeting space.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
