Charles City advances to fifth-straight state tournament

For the fifth consecutive year, the Charles City softball team has earned its way to a state tournament appearance.

The Comets took on the Mason City Mohawks in Class 4A, Region 5 action on Tuesday night with a trip to Fort Dodge hanging in the balance. After a back and forth start, Charles City took a large lead and held on to win the game, 10-6.

Charles City head coach Brian Bohlen says this win was a big stepping stone in the right direction and that the goals are to keep winning in Fort Dodge.

"It's the same as any year going in," Bohlen said. "We're a different team than last year, but the goal is the same. Go down to the state tournament, represent, and hopefully win some ball games."

The Comets took a 3-0 lead after one inning, but the Mohawks showed no quit. Mason City actually stormed back and took the lead with four runs in the top of the second inning.

"Mason City is a very good team," Bohlen said. "We took what would be considered a big three-run lead and they come back and score four to re-take the lead."