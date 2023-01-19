Chamber: State of North Iowa is "positive"

Area business and governmental leaders gathered Thursday to discuss recent accomplishments, outline future goals, and offer ideas about business and community issues at the Mason City Chamber of Commerce's "State of North Iowa" event.

Colleen Frein, director and CEO of the Chamber, noted finding and keeping workers is the biggest challenge facing local businesses. She said North Iowa counties, like most rural areas in the state, face a stagnant population. But she assured attendees leaders are "working to stem the tide of population decline" with programs to "improve quality of life for residents, bring in new visitors and have a positive economic impact on the region."

Frein quoted data from the Iowa Chamber Alliance 2023 Iowa Talent Poll, noting the attributes most appealing to Iowans are low cost of living, small-town feel and outdoor recreation opportunities. She said local leaders will continue to play to those strengths.

Upcoming projects highlighted Thursday included the Hyatt Place Hotel and Southbridge renovation in downtown Mason City, the Surf District Revitalization Project, as well as the Bike North Iowa Project.

Aaron Burnett, city administrator of Mason City, touted North Iowa's "lion's share" of Destination Iowa's $100 million investment in the state. With Clear Lake receiving $4.7 million to develop the Clear Lake Surf District project and Mason City's Bike North Iowa project landing $4.5 million, the area has been awarded nearly 10% of the total disbursed funds.

The Surf project envisions expansion and relocation of Clear Lake’s Music Enrichment Center, gateway and streetscape improvements around and on Buddy Holly Place, and waterfront connections from the Surf Ballroom to the lake.

Included in the bike project is the expansion of trails and on-trail amenities and signage, as well as a bike park that would be unique not only to North Iowa but the state as a whole. Burnett compared the vision to a similar bike park in Rogers, Arkansas, called the Railyard.

David Rachie and Robert Johnson of Main Street Community Capital divulged a number of concepts for the development now known as Mason City Xperience inside what is currently Southbridge Mall.

When complete, Rachie said, the location will serve as a "regional entertainment and experiential destination." The developers said they will work with the city to incorporate apartments into the project on Federal Plaza, as well as above the mall itself. Burnett could not confirm the details of the plans, except to say Rachie's concepts were in their "infancy."

Rachie took multiple questions regarding timelines on the construction of the Hyatt Place Hotel but revealed few details.

As presentations wound down, Chad Schreck of North Iowa Corridor summed up the extraordinary efforts of city and county employees, business and community leaders and volunteers to facilitate the five-year Vision North Iowa plan.

"I am incredibly bullish on the future. There are a lot of projects to be proud of in North Iowa," Schreck said.

Frein, when asked how she would describe the state of North Iowa, replied: "Positive."