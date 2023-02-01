 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chamber announces 84th Annual Band Festival Theme

  • Updated
North Iowa Band Festival 2022

The 2023 Band Festival Theme was announced Wednesday by the Mason City Chamber of Commerce.

 LISA GROUETTE - Globe Gazette

The North Iowa Band Festival Committee has announced the 84th annual Band Festival theme: All-American Band Festival.

This year's theme honors a return to tradition and a celebration of what makes Band Fest great with festivities running May 25-29 and featuring the parade on Saturday, May 27.

"We're always excited to see the way businesses and community members bring the theme to life," said festival coordinator Noah Harris. "The parade floats are a highlight. It's amazing the way everyone makes it come together for the kids."

Planning has been ongoing since October of 2022 and new announcements are in the works. Check the Mason City Chamber of Commerce Band Festival website for more information.

