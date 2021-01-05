Chamber: 2020 without Clear Lake fireworks displays meant funds for improvements

There may have been a silver lining to the cancellation of the Clear Lake Fourth of July Celebration in 2020.

While heartbroken about the cancellation, which was announced last May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it allowed the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce to make much-needed improvements to some of the equipment used for the popular fireworks display over the lake each year, said Stacy Doughan, chamber president and CEO.

Rusty Olson, Clear Lake Fireworks Committee with Josh Schulze, announced the improvements via Facebook on Jan. 1.

“It was with a heavy heart we had to make the tough decision of canceling this awesome event in 2020, I can assure you that no one involved in this event wanted that to happen. However with every setback you typically find a window of opportunity,” he posted. “I am excited that we have been able to appropriate some funds for improvement on equipment for the fireworks display.”

The fireworks display over Clear Lake is provided by Flashing Thunder Fireworks of Mitchell.