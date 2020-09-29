 Skip to main content
CG Public Health to host flu shot clinics
CG Public Health to host flu shot clinics

Flu vaccine

2020 is as important a year as ever to get a flu shot. That's the message CG Public Health is putting forward as the county has turned toward fall and is facing down a flu season during a pandemic. 

To help Cerro Gordo County residents, CG Public Health announced in a press release on Tuesday that it will begin operating flu clinics on Thursday, Oct. 8 in the 4H Learning Center of the North Iowa Events Center and will run them for four different days during the month.

For Oct. 8, the clinic will run from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 10, CG Public Health is operating the clinic from 9 a.m. until noon. The following Thursday, Oct. 15, the hours are 4 p.m. through 8 p.m. And then on Oct. 17 the hours are 9 a.m. to noon.

"COVID-19 is still very much a threat in our area," CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft said. "Combine COVID-19 and seasonal flu and we are looking at a potentially deadly scenario for our community and a financially catastrophic scenario for our economy."

While going to get a flu shot through CG Public Health, officials are requiring that people wear cloth facial coverings or face masks and practice social distancing measures. 

