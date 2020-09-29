CG Public Health to host flu shot clinics

2020 is as important a year as ever to get a flu shot. That's the message CG Public Health is putting forward as the county has turned toward fall and is facing down a flu season during a pandemic.
To help Cerro Gordo County residents, CG Public Health announced in a press release on Tuesday that it will begin operating flu clinics on Thursday, Oct. 8 in the 4H Learning Center of the North Iowa Events Center and will run them for four different days during the month.
For Oct. 8, the clinic will run from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 10, CG Public Health is operating the clinic from 9 a.m. until noon. The following Thursday, Oct. 15, the hours are 4 p.m. through 8 p.m. And then on Oct. 17 the hours are 9 a.m. to noon.
"COVID-19 is still very much a threat in our area," CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft said. "Combine COVID-19 and seasonal flu and we are looking at a potentially deadly scenario for our community and a financially catastrophic scenario for our economy."
"It’s giving us a picture of what is going on right now rather than having to wait."
While going to get a flu shot through CG Public Health, officials are requiring that people wear cloth facial coverings or face masks and practice social distancing measures.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
