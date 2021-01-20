CG Public Health shows off COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic

How quickly a vacant department store can be converted when there's a great necessity.
Where there once was the clothing section for kids in the old Sears building on South Federal Avenue in Mason City, there is a now a forms station for residents to begin the process of getting vaccinated for COVID-19.
At one time, Kodak and Panasonic ads hung from the ceiling to mark the store's electronics section. Now those signs are at the end of a long, serpentining rope line that leads folks to a staging area with 16 stations where nurses will provide the actual shots. When a station is available, a nurse will hold up a number, almost like someone at an auction, to signal a patient.
From there, patients will proceed to a waiting area to be monitored for any immediate, adverse effects before exiting out of the clinic at the north entrance. In and out.
When only a few workers are in the building, the process has an easy feel to it. But it took CG Public Health awhile to get to the point where they'll soon be able to process members of the general public for vaccinations.
"In June and July, we felt like we were running through quicksand," said CG Public Health Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Manager Karen Crimmings. "We've been waiting a long time for this."
According to Crimmings, CG Public Health will start vaccinating in the converted building this week, but the focus for now is still on health care workers. Vaccinations for the more and more of the broader general public will follow from there and are dependent on how many doses CG Public Health has available.
"We've got room, we've got staff, so we're going to put as much vaccine in people as possible," Crimmings said.
By her count, CG Public Health could have enough nurses to occupy all 16 of the vaccination stations in the building. Some of those helping throughout the process may well be volunteers who will be brought in from the south of the building.
"The reaction of the community calling us and saying, 'What can I do to help?' just really shows how much community support we have," Crimmings said.
CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft said that all vaccines will be brought in the day that they're used to cut down on waste and potential theft. There's an even more practical reason as well.
"We don't have the storage to store vaccine here," Hanft said.
The space itself will be at CG Public Health's disposal for as long as the county needs. How long that is exactly depends on how many vaccines Cerro Gordo receives and when.
"We'll have it as long as we need it," Crimmings said.
She then acknowledged that mass vaccination of the county won't be instantaneous but did say that having the space to use, and now having vaccines coming in, is a sure sign of progress.
"It is a start in the right direction...This is going to take awhile to get people vaccinated."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.