CG Public Health shows off COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic

"In June and July, we felt like we were running through quicksand," said CG Public Health Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Manager Karen Crimmings. "We've been waiting a long time for this."

According to Crimmings, CG Public Health will start vaccinating in the converted building this week, but the focus for now is still on health care workers. Vaccinations for the more and more of the broader general public will follow from there and are dependent on how many doses CG Public Health has available.

"We've got room, we've got staff, so we're going to put as much vaccine in people as possible," Crimmings said.

By her count, CG Public Health could have enough nurses to occupy all 16 of the vaccination stations in the building. Some of those helping throughout the process may well be volunteers who will be brought in from the south of the building.

"The reaction of the community calling us and saying, 'What can I do to help?' just really shows how much community support we have," Crimmings said.