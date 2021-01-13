CG Public Health rolls out plan for next round of COVID-19 vaccinations

Right now, with the COVID-19 pandemic, patience is the name of the game.

More than once during the latest press conference between the City of Mason City and CG Public Health, guests asked for patience.

Most critically, CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft asked Cerro Gordo residents to stay patient and continue to take precautions as the county tries to progress from its first round of vaccinations to its second.

According to Hanft, though the guidelines for Phase 1b have been announced the county is likely several weeks away from being able to provide vaccinations to people in that group which includes: all Iowans over 75, individuals with disabilities who are dependent on attendant care staff living in home settings, people in correctional facilities, PK-12 school staff, first responders and government officials.