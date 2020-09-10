CG Public Health readies for flu season with COVID-19

Hanft said there are a lot of other agencies, pharmacies and businesses in the community that administer the flu vaccination and he encouraged individuals and CG Public Health will be relying on them to ensure those who want to get vaccinated can in a timely fashion.

Since then, students across the county have returned to in-person learning for the first time since March.

Hanft said he and his department have been working with schools since then, but the conversations have ramped up in recent weeks in preparation for the start of school.

He thanked students, teachers, administration and nurses for their continued cooperation during this unprecedented time.

Hanft said CG Public Health has been working with school districts on the best way to communicate a COVID-19 exposure and next steps with students’ parents and guardians.

On Tuesday, Mason City Superintendent Dave Versteeg announced that the district would be releasing COVID-19 data in partnership with CG Public Health on Sept. 18.

Schickel asked if a COVID-19 vaccination becomes available what it might look like in Cerro Gordo County, and Hanft said his department is working with its medical partners to determine a mass dispensing plan.