CG Public Health readies for flu season with COVID-19

Fall and flu season are upon us.
And Brian Hanft, CG Public Health director, said his biggest concern is how it will play out this year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If it’s a rough flu season, it’s going to be extremely difficult for us to manage this,” he said.
Because the symptoms of the coronavirus and influenza are “very similar,” Hanft said enhanced testing availability will be important.
Hanft said the Community Health Center, 404 N. Federal Ave., in Mason City will start offering rapid COVID-19 tests on Sept. 21.
Currently, many North Iowans are traveling to Fort Dodge to get rapid test results, he said.
Hanft joined Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel Wednesday afternoon for a weekly COVID-19 press conference to talk about what CG Public Health has seen as students and staff have returned to school, flu season, a future COVID-19 vaccination and more.
The last time Hanft spoke during the conference was in July.
Historically at this time of year, his department would be open and scheduling back-to-school vaccinations and flu vaccinations, but because of the coronavirus, it’s behind.
He encouraged individuals not to overlook the need for a flu vaccine — as well as back-to-school vaccinations — because of COVID-19.
Hanft said there are a lot of other agencies, pharmacies and businesses in the community that administer the flu vaccination and he encouraged individuals and CG Public Health will be relying on them to ensure those who want to get vaccinated can in a timely fashion.
Since then, students across the county have returned to in-person learning for the first time since March.
Hanft said he and his department have been working with schools since then, but the conversations have ramped up in recent weeks in preparation for the start of school.
He thanked students, teachers, administration and nurses for their continued cooperation during this unprecedented time.
Hanft said CG Public Health has been working with school districts on the best way to communicate a COVID-19 exposure and next steps with students’ parents and guardians.
On Tuesday, Mason City Superintendent Dave Versteeg announced that the district would be releasing COVID-19 data in partnership with CG Public Health on Sept. 18.
Schickel asked if a COVID-19 vaccination becomes available what it might look like in Cerro Gordo County, and Hanft said his department is working with its medical partners to determine a mass dispensing plan.
He said a coronavirus vaccine would likely be administered in “very, very small numbers early on” and offered to frontline responders and high-risk individuals before trickling down to others in the community.
Hanft said more information will be relayed to the public as soon as it becomes available, but until then, his department will continue planning.
Face masks, frequent hand washing and hand sanitizer use and social distancing of six feet are still strongly encouraged to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in North Iowa.
Hanft also urged children and adults to stay home if they’re ill, especially if they’re experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms — a list that has grown significantly since March.
“People, please, please stay home if you’re sick,” he said. “If your kids are sick, don’t send them to school.”
For more information about COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County, visit https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#currentstatus.
Everyday heroes: North Iowans on the front lines of COVID-19
NAME: Elisa Matson, Mike Matson
NAME: Ashley Glawe, Forest Park Pharmacy
NAME: Ashley Kingery
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!