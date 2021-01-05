CG Public Health is repurposing Mason City's vacant Southport Mall for COVID-19 vaccination efforts

"That didn’t really fit our needs," he said.

One plus of the space, according to Hanft, is that public health can expand from within the building if it needs to.

For the use, CG Public Health won't be charged any kind of lease by Southport Shopping Center Limited Partnership.

"(The) owner recognizes the situation that all counties are in," Hanft said.

The waiving of rent is just one small bit of volunteerism CG Public Health is benefiting from in this endeavor.

Hanft said that the department is also getting help with cleaning efforts to get the site ready and high-speed internet run out to the location. CG Public Health's responsibilities will largely be covering various utilities.

Once the four-month agreement is up, CG Public Health will then operate within the space on a month-to-month basis for as long as it needs.

At present in Cerro Gordo County, there are 479 total active cases of COVID-19 and 3,824 total recoveries.