Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update

Wednesday, July 1

During these trying times, we must protect each other. Therefore, we wanted to extend an enormous thank you to those of you in our communities choosing to put your community first by wearing a mask or cloth facial covering. This is not about personal freedom, it is simply about caring for your community and realizing that although you might not personally become affected by COVID-19, others around you will. That young man next to you at the grocery store may have a son or daughter battling cancer at home. That mother of two at the laundromat may live with her elderly parents. Wearing a mask or cloth facial covering is not about you, it is about saving lives. If you were jogging near a body of water and saw someone struggling, if it was within your ability you would attempt a rescue, or at the very least seek help. If you came upon an accident or a fire you would do everything in your power to help. This is one of the many beautiful elements of being human. This innate desire to perform an act of human kindness in the face of certain danger. Wearing a mask or cloth facial covering in public is an act of human kindness.