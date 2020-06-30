Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update

Wednesday, July 1
Data Snapshot
- 29,410 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (07/01/2020).
- 105 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (07/01/2020).
- 717 deaths in Iowa
- 1 death in Cerro Gordo
- 7,292 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (06/30/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Thank You to Those Putting our Community First by Wearing a Cloth Facial Covering
During these trying times, we must protect each other. Therefore, we wanted to extend an enormous thank you to those of you in our communities choosing to put your community first by wearing a mask or cloth facial covering. This is not about personal freedom, it is simply about caring for your community and realizing that although you might not personally become affected by COVID-19, others around you will. That young man next to you at the grocery store may have a son or daughter battling cancer at home. That mother of two at the laundromat may live with her elderly parents. Wearing a mask or cloth facial covering is not about you, it is about saving lives. If you were jogging near a body of water and saw someone struggling, if it was within your ability you would attempt a rescue, or at the very least seek help. If you came upon an accident or a fire you would do everything in your power to help. This is one of the many beautiful elements of being human. This innate desire to perform an act of human kindness in the face of certain danger. Wearing a mask or cloth facial covering in public is an act of human kindness.
Unfortunately, this simple method of prevention has become politicized as of late. To some, the very idea of wearing a mask or cloth facial covering is an afront to their personal liberties. We must find a way to put aside our individual biases, and our political affiliations. Stop listening to politicians and lobbyists and direct our attention to the experts. The experts have devoted their entire professional careers to caring for the sick, studying the spread of disease, developing preventative measures and equipment. These experts alone provide the opinions, advice, and guidance we should follow during unprecedented times like these.
The choices we make during the coming weeks are going to be critical in flattening the curve and slowing the spread of COVID-19. Thank you to those going to work every day and choosing to protect our communities. Thank you to our front-line workers choosing to protect our communities. Thank you to businesses and organizations choosing to protect our communities. To each and every person making the daily choice to protect our communities, thank you.
No JIC update for Friday, July 3rd, 2020
In observance of Independence Day, there will be no JIC update on Friday, July 3rd, 2020. Enjoy the holiday, have fun, be safe, and choose to protect our communities.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.