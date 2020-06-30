Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Why cloth facial coverings are important

Monday, June 29
Data Snapshot
- 28,736 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (06/29/2020).
- 98 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (06/29/2020).
- 708 deaths in Iowa
- 1 death in Cerro Gordo
- 6,907 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (06/28/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Understanding the Importance of Cloth Facial Coverings
Since the beginning of June, Cerro Gordo County has seen a significant spike in positive cases of COVID-19. This troubling activity cannot be linked to one group, event, community, organization, or business. This spike in positive COVID-19 cases is the result of community spread. Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in the area, often without knowing where or from whom they contracted the disease. Because carriers are often asymptomatic, or showing no signs of symptoms, community spread poses a real and immediate threat to Cerro Gordo County.
To understand the importance of cloth facial coverings, let's first understand how COVID-19 spreads. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly through close contact from person-to-person. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more. The virus is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly inhaled directly into the lungs. So how can you prevent the spread of COVID-19? One way is by choosing to wear a cloth face covering when in public and social distancing is difficult.
Some of you may remember that in the developing days of the pandemic it was discouraged by some health care professionals to wear face masks. Even our own U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, tweeting, “Seriously people-STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing the general public from catching #Coronavirus.”. This tweet was largely misinterpreted and was a direct response to the growing shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) used daily by our frontline health care workers. This message is in no way a reflection of our current situation. Yes, a mask may not prevent you from becoming infected from COVID-19, but it absolutely can prevent you from spreading the disease, which is especially important if you are an asymptomatic carrier. On April 4th, U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, tweeted a video showing how to create your own cloth face covering from everyday items. While it is still discouraged to buy and use medical grade PPE by the general public, it is universally accepted medical advice to wear a cloth face covering in all public spaces - especially when social distancing is difficult.
Please, whether you are an “invincible” 21 year old, a healthy 38 year old, a rambunctious 6 year old, or a community elder with a desire for life, the next time you are in a public setting choose to protect your community, choose to protect those more vulnerable, choose to help stop the spread of COVID-19, choose to wear a cloth facial covering.
