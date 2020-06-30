Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Why cloth facial coverings are important

To understand the importance of cloth facial coverings, let's first understand how COVID-19 spreads. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly through close contact from person-to-person. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more. The virus is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly inhaled directly into the lungs. So how can you prevent the spread of COVID-19? One way is by choosing to wear a cloth face covering when in public and social distancing is difficult.

Some of you may remember that in the developing days of the pandemic it was discouraged by some health care professionals to wear face masks. Even our own U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, tweeting, “Seriously people-STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing the general public from catching #Coronavirus.”. This tweet was largely misinterpreted and was a direct response to the growing shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) used daily by our frontline health care workers. This message is in no way a reflection of our current situation. Yes, a mask may not prevent you from becoming infected from COVID-19, but it absolutely can prevent you from spreading the disease, which is especially important if you are an asymptomatic carrier. On April 4th, U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, tweeted a video showing how to create your own cloth face covering from everyday items. While it is still discouraged to buy and use medical grade PPE by the general public, it is universally accepted medical advice to wear a cloth face covering in all public spaces - especially when social distancing is difficult.