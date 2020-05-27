Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: What is, isn't open, precautions for older, vulnerable adults

Older adults aged 65 years or older and those with underlying conditions such as diabetes are considered high-risk for COVID-19. 8 out of 10 deaths reported in the United States have been in adults 65 years old and older, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). To protect yourself, the CDC has provided specific guidance to ensure you stay safe during the pandemic. Below are steps of how you can reduce your risk of becoming ill:

We cannot stress enough how important it is to practice the steps above to protect yourself. This may be an isolating and stressful time, so support yourself by connecting with others, take breaks from watching, reading or listening to the news. If you, or someone you care about, are feeling overwhelmed with emotions like sadness, depression, or anxiety, or feel like you want to harm yourself or others call (855) 581-8111.