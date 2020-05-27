Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: What is, isn't open, precautions for older, vulnerable adults

Wednesday, May 27
Data Snapshot
- 18,273 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (05/27/2020).
- 22 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (05/27/2020).
- 488 deaths in Iowa
- 1 death in Cerro Gordo
- 3,391 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (05/26/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Breaking Down the Most Recent Proclamation: What Is Open, What Is Not
The most recent proclamation signed by Gov. Reynolds on May 26 is 35 pages long, and filled with many updates regarding changes to the status of businesses allowed to reopen or their provisions set by the Gov. Below is a breakdown of the proclamation to ensure the public has a clear picture of what will be open as of May 28 and June 1, and what will remain closed.
Businesses to Open May 28:
- Restaurants and bars including wedding reception venues, wineries, breweries distilleries, country clubs and other social or fraternal clubs.
- 50% capacity
- Group size seating of 10 or less people
- No self-serving of food, including buffets or salad bars
- Live performances are allowed
Businesses to Open June 1 at 50% capacity:
- Racetracks with spectators
- Outdoor performance venues
- Casinos and gaming facilities
- Amusements: bingo hall, bowling alley, pool hall, arcade, or amusement park
- Indoor and outdoor skating rinks and skate parks
- Outdoor playgrounds (the reopening of the playgrounds vary city to city – check with your city to see their plan to reopen outdoor playgrounds and restrooms).
Businesses and Establishments to Remain Closed:
- Indoor theater/performance venues at which live performances occur
- Senior citizen and adult daycare facilities
- Indoor playgrounds
Brian Hanft, Director of CG Public Health will be discussing the proclamation at today’s Weekly COVID-19 Press Conference at 3:30 on Facebook. Visit https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/pages/proclamations for all of the Governor’s proclamations.
JIC Strongly Encourages Older Adults to Limit Activities Outside of Home
Older adults aged 65 years or older and those with underlying conditions such as diabetes are considered high-risk for COVID-19. 8 out of 10 deaths reported in the United States have been in adults 65 years old and older, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). To protect yourself, the CDC has provided specific guidance to ensure you stay safe during the pandemic. Below are steps of how you can reduce your risk of becoming ill:
- Stay home if possible and limit trips to businesses and other establishments.
- Wash your hands often.
- Avoid close contact and stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms’ length) from other people.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces. Shoot for twice a day.
- Wear a cloth face mask or covering. If you cannot locate or make one, call the COVID-19 Call Center at 641-494-3543.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with your upper arm or tissue.
We cannot stress enough how important it is to practice the steps above to protect yourself. This may be an isolating and stressful time, so support yourself by connecting with others, take breaks from watching, reading or listening to the news. If you, or someone you care about, are feeling overwhelmed with emotions like sadness, depression, or anxiety, or feel like you want to harm yourself or others call (855) 581-8111.
If you begin to feel ill, call the MercyOne Family Health Line at 641-428-7777 to undergo an initial phone screening.
For more information on those needing to take extra precautions, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/index.html.
Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank will re-open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 6.
YSS Francis Lauer will be available via telehealth for behavioral health services and medication management during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can now donate to the United Way of North Central Iowa's COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund.
I've been watching various Facebook groups and there's a common theme here in North Iowa: People need help and others are stepping up.
DES MOINES -- If you're stuck at home self-isolating, caring for a family member or otherwise laid off due to coronavirus -- and you aren't ab…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.