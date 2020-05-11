Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Travel guidance, commencement and senior recognition info

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has updated the travel guidance for those persons without symptoms of COVID-19. IDPH is no longer recommending those to self-isolate for 14 days after returning home from travel outside of Iowa and within the United States. It is important to note this applies to travelers who remain well and have not been identified as a close contact of an ill individual.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Cerro Gordo County JIC recommends the public to limit travel, especially if you are vulnerable to COVID-19 (60 years of age or older and/or have underlying conditions). Traveling to visit friends and family increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19. It is possible for someone to have COVID-19 and spread it to others, even if they have no symptoms. Getting infected may be especially dangerous if you or your loved ones are at higher risk for severe complications from COVID-19.