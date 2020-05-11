Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Travel guidance, commencement and senior recognition info

Monday, May 11
Data Snapshot
- 12,373 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (05/10/2020).
- 14 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (05/10/2020).
- Age Ranges of lab-confirmed cases:
- (18-40) = 2 cases
- (41-60) = 6 cases
- (61-80) = 6 cases
- 271 deaths in Iowa
- 0 deaths in Cerro Gordo
- 2,063 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (05/10/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa provided by Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus. For Cerro Gordo County data, visit https://cghealth.com/?page_id=3754.
Updated Travel Guidance for COVID-19
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has updated the travel guidance for those persons without symptoms of COVID-19. IDPH is no longer recommending those to self-isolate for 14 days after returning home from travel outside of Iowa and within the United States. It is important to note this applies to travelers who remain well and have not been identified as a close contact of an ill individual.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Cerro Gordo County JIC recommends the public to limit travel, especially if you are vulnerable to COVID-19 (60 years of age or older and/or have underlying conditions). Traveling to visit friends and family increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19. It is possible for someone to have COVID-19 and spread it to others, even if they have no symptoms. Getting infected may be especially dangerous if you or your loved ones are at higher risk for severe complications from COVID-19.
If you do decide to travel, travelers should:
- Clean your hands often.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub your hands together until they feel dry.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Avoid close contact with others.
- Keep 6 feet of physical distance from others.
- Avoiding close contact is especially important if you are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19.
- Wear a cloth face covering in public.
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
The Centers for Disease Control continues to recommend that persons returning from international travel stay home for 14 days after they return. For additional information related to travel, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html.
Commencement and Senior Recognition Information for Local School Districts
The Mason City High School Senior Awards Ceremony will be held as a virtual event on Tuesday, May 19th at 6:30 p.m. All scholarships and senior awards will be presented, and special presentations will be made by donors and staff. This recording will be accessible through the Mason City Community School District website as well as an online format in partnership with the Globe Gazette. Awards, certificates, and plaques will be mailed and/or delivered to students. The district is preparing two options for the Graduation Commencement Ceremony.
- Option #1: The district's first option remains hopeful that restrictions will be lifted that allow for a live commencement ceremony in person on Sunday, June 7 at 2 p.m. at Mohawk Stadium. To be able to adhere to social distancing practices, restrictions will be in place to reduce the number of attendees to approximately 1,000 people. These restrictions will include each senior graduate and 4 guests. For the health and safety of all, Option #1 will only be considered if current restrictions on gatherings have been lifted by June 1.
- Option #2: The district has also planned for a more intimate in-person commencement ceremony in the event a gathering of 1,000 people in the same location is not allowed. Each senior graduate and their 4 guests will still be allowed to participate in a live format. This graduation ceremony will take place at Mohawk Stadium weather permitting (Mohawk Gym will be used as a backup location.) Students will sign-up for 30-minute window of time on Thursday, June 11 and Friday, June 12.
Similar options are planned for the Academic Hall of Fame ceremony. The first option remains hopeful that a live, in-person ceremony may be held in on Sunday, June 7 at 12:30 p.m. in the FEMA Safe room. If restrictions remain in place that would not allow for gatherings of groups of people, a more intimate live format of the induction into the Academic Hall of Fame will be scheduled on Wednesday, June 10 for each eligible student and their 4 guests.
Details of these event plans and the various options can be found on the district's website, www.masoncityschools.org, in the "COVID-19 Emergency Closure Updates" article on the home page.
Clear Lake High School has announced its high school graduation ceremony will take place on Sunday, June 21st at 2 p.m. in the Clear Lake High School gym. If this date is recommended to be rescheduled, Sunday, July 19th at 2 p.m., will be the backup date for graduation. If you have any questions please contact Chris Murphy, Clear Lake High School Principal, at cmurphy@clearlakeschools.org.
Newman Catholic School will announce their plan for their high school graduation ceremony this week. This information will be announced via press release, on all Newman social media pages, and at www.newmancatholic.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
