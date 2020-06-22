Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Testing site to move, wearing masks in hot weather

§ Your mask should be reasonably snug on your face. You do not want it to be so tight that it becomes uncomfortable or difficult to breathe through. Try out different masks or use one with adjustable ties. While not as convenient as ear loops, adjustable ties have the potential for a better, more comfortable fit.

§ The Iowa Department of Public Health has noted that cloth masks should not be worn when damp or wet. This may prove troublesome during the hot summer months when we are more prone to sweating. Therefore, it is important to have several clean masks available to use every day. When you swap out a mask, do it at home. If that is not possible, do so in an area empty of other people. Always follow proper mask removal technique, including washing your hands and not touching the inside of the mask.