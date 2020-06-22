Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Testing site to move, wearing masks in hot weather

Tuesday, June 16
Data Snapshot
- 26,053 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (06/22/2020).
- 59 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (06/22/2020).
- 686 deaths in Iowa
- 1 death in Cerro Gordo
- 5,684 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (06/21/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
5 Tips for Wearing Your Mask in Hot Weather
Wearing a mask can be hot and make breathing feel more difficult. With just a few considerations you can stay cool and safe wearing your mask this summer.
1. Choose your material wisely
§ You will want to choose a mask material that is relatively breathable. This will increase comfort and decrease the impulse to touch the mask to adjust it, a big no-no when out in public. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 100% cotton is the material of choice. While cotton is not moisture wicking, it is much more breathable than synthetic materials which will help with comfort during the hot summer days.
2. Check the fit
§ Your mask should be reasonably snug on your face. You do not want it to be so tight that it becomes uncomfortable or difficult to breathe through. Try out different masks or use one with adjustable ties. While not as convenient as ear loops, adjustable ties have the potential for a better, more comfortable fit.
3. Bring extras
§ The Iowa Department of Public Health has noted that cloth masks should not be worn when damp or wet. This may prove troublesome during the hot summer months when we are more prone to sweating. Therefore, it is important to have several clean masks available to use every day. When you swap out a mask, do it at home. If that is not possible, do so in an area empty of other people. Always follow proper mask removal technique, including washing your hands and not touching the inside of the mask.
4. Limit your time in a mask
§ Hot weather can make wearing a mask uncomfortable. However, it is extremely important to wear your mask in certain settings. The CDC says masks should we worn in “public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,” such as grocery stores and pharmacies. To facilitate keeping your mask time to a minimum, try planning effective routes to your destination, and plan trips around the number of clean masks you have available.
5. Take care of your skin
§ Hot weather can cause moisture to build up under your mask. During extended periods of mask wearing that moisture can irritate the skin. If your skin becomes irritated apply a non-pore-blocking moisturizer after wearing your mask to help repair your skin. Additionally, it is recommended to not wear make-up under a mask as it could clog your pores.
For more information on the safe use and care of cloth masks, visit https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus
MercyOne North Iowa’s COVID-19 Testing Site to Move
Effective June 25th, MercyOne North Iowa's COVID-19 Testing Site will move from the North Iowa Events Center to MercyOne on First Southwest located at 600 1st St. SW in Mason City. Patients must be scheduled via MercyOne Family Health Line or by their provider to be tested.
Cerro Gordo Emergency Management/Hy-Vee Food Box Program Has Ended
Due to a slow in demand the boxed grocery service, implemented through Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management in conjunction with Hy-Vee, has ended. This service was designed to give older adults and those with underlying health issues a safer alternative to traditional grocery shopping.
