Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Tattoo guidance, getting tested, Clear Lake city updates

- 13,675 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (05/13/2020).
- 15 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (05/13/2020).
- Age Ranges of lab-confirmed cases: (18-40) = 3 cases, (41-60) = 6 cases, (61-80) = 6 cases
- 318 deaths in Iowa
- 0 deaths in Cerro Gordo
- 2,330 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (05/13/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa provided by Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus. For Cerro Gordo County data, visit https://cghealth.com/?page_id=3754.
Tattoo Guidance for Studios During COVID-19
Starting tomorrow, barbershops, tattoo establishments, salons and massage therapists are allowed to reopen. In response to this announcement, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) created reopening guidance for tattoo establishments with restrictions.
Please consult CG Public Health at 641-421-9300 with questions about how to implement this guidance. In addition to following all directives of the Governor as outlined in proclamations, entities considering reopening are strongly encouraged to adhere to the following public health guidance. The document can be found on the IDPH Novel Coronavirus webpage here: https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus/Guidance.
Testing Process
As many of us have heard, testing is very important because it provides data that helps us identify, track and contain the virus in our community. We would like to address some concerns and questions the public has about the testing process. Testing is like getting a test for the flu. Health providers use the same supplies (nasal swab that gets put in liquid for viruses) as for flu to collect a specimen, then it is sent off to an approved lab for testing. It is important to note that receiving the test may feel uncomfortable but knowing if you’re positive or not will help protect those around you.
It is critical that individuals who are experiencing symptoms call the MercyOne Family Health Line at 641-428-7777. Positive and negative test results are communicated back to health care providers and IDPH. This is a mandatory order that is the same as for other reportable diseases.
City of Clear Lake Updates
Yesterday, City Administrator Scott Flory provided some updates on the status of the reopening for some businesses in Clear Lake. Below is a summary of those announcements:
- Fire and EMS have plenty of supplies (call volume down 25%).
- Clear Lake Library is incrementally opening starting May 18th. For now, the hours will be limited to Monday-Friday 10 am-5:00 pm. They are asking people to please wear a mask and practice social distancing while in the library. The book drop is open. If you have questions, please call the library at 641-357-6133. For more information visit www.cllibrary.org/.
- Restrooms on the main street are reopened.
- Playground, band shell rooms, shelters and water fountains remain closed.
- City Hall hopes to be opened within a couple of weeks. They are considering public health and safety measures to install to protect staff and the public as they reopen.
- The City of Clear Lake is waiting for more information from the Governor’s proclamation that ends May 27th to announce their plans on the Clear Lake Pool.
For continual updates, please visit the City of Clear lake’s website at https://www.cityofclearlake.com/.
Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank will re-open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 6.
YSS Francis Lauer will be available via telehealth for behavioral health services and medication management during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can now donate to the United Way of North Central Iowa's COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund.
Concerned about COVID-19?
