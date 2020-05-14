Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Tattoo guidance, getting tested, Clear Lake city updates

Please consult CG Public Health at 641-421-9300 with questions about how to implement this guidance. In addition to following all directives of the Governor as outlined in proclamations, entities considering reopening are strongly encouraged to adhere to the following public health guidance. The document can be found on the IDPH Novel Coronavirus webpage here: https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus/Guidance .

As many of us have heard, testing is very important because it provides data that helps us identify, track and contain the virus in our community. We would like to address some concerns and questions the public has about the testing process. Testing is like getting a test for the flu. Health providers use the same supplies (nasal swab that gets put in liquid for viruses) as for flu to collect a specimen, then it is sent off to an approved lab for testing. It is important to note that receiving the test may feel uncomfortable but knowing if you’re positive or not will help protect those around you.