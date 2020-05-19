Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Surveillance tesing info, press conference tomorrow, business survey

Tuesday, May 19
Data Snapshot
- 15,296 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (05/18/2020).
- 17 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (05/18/2020).
- Age Ranges of lab-confirmed cases: (18-40) = 4 cases, (41-60) = 7 cases, (61-80) = 6 cases
- 367 deaths in Iowa
- 0 deaths in Cerro Gordo
- 2,696 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (05/18/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa provided by Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus. For Cerro Gordo County data, visit https://cghealth.com/?page_id=3754.
The Purpose of Strike Teams and the Benefits of Surveillance Testing in Our Community
As stated yesterday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), the Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS), and the Iowa National Guard are opening 2 temporary testing sites this week to test nursing home staff that work in facilities in Cerro Gordo County. A strike team will be assisting in the assessment and testing operations. There is no reason to be alarmed that a strike team is present in our community. The team allows more capacity for testing in a timely manner. The teams are designed to be supportive and assist in connecting facilities with any needs that are identified, such as PPE and staffing.
The state is getting increased access to testing, allowing the state to be more proactive in mitigation of spread. Surveillance testing is used to gain a better understanding of the number of COVID-19 cases in a specific population, location and point of time in hopes to stop the virus from spreading more. This initiative allows Cerro Gordo County to make sure that we are doing all we can to identify not only those staff that are infected (to prevent spread) but also those that have been exposed and may have developed antibodies that lower risk of reinfection. To date, there have been no outbreaks identified in any LTC facilities within Cerro Gordo County.
If you have questions, please call 641-421-9345. For data on Iowa Long-term care outbreaks, visit https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/pages/long-term-care.
Introducing the Expert Panelists for the Weekly COVID-19 Press Conference Tomorrow
This week, the Weekly COVID-19 Press Conference will have three panelists to discuss a variety of topics such as surveillance testing and strike teams in Long-term care (LTC) centers, reopening advice for
restaurants and retails stores, and a meaningful message regarding personal mental health during a pandemic.
The first panelist is Dr. Samuel Stanton, the Executive Medical Director of the ABCM Corporation, who will explain the benefits to surveillance testing, and what purpose strike teams serve.
The second panelist is Jessica Dunker, President/CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association, who will share her insights and tips for restaurants and retailers getting ready to welcome back customers.
Pastor Dan Gerrietts from Trinity Lutheran Church will be the third panelist, offering much needed advice for leading a team and managing mental stress as we navigate our "new normal."
The Weekly COVID-19 Press Conference will be held via Zoom and streamed live on the City of Mason City’s and CG Public Health’s Facebook pages at 3:30 p.m. on May 20th. To submit a question ahead of time, email edunbar@cghealth.com. A recording of the press conference will be available on the City of Mason City’s website at https://www.masoncity.net/pView.aspx?id=24949&catid=481.
JIC Recommends Businesses to Take COVID-19 Economic Recovery Survey
While this pandemic is changing how we do business, we look forward to entering a new phase of recovery and growth for Iowa. Please take a few minutes to complete this new survey, developed by the University of Northern Iowa’s (UNI) Institute for Decision Making and UNI’s Strategic Marketing Services. The deadline to complete this survey is Friday, May 22 at 5 p.m.
This new survey is a follow-up to UNI’s survey of businesses in mid-March. Participation in the survey is vital to state efforts to understand the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Iowa businesses and organizations. IEDA will use survey results to inform public policy on recovery and growth, including potential resources for businesses.
To take this survey, visit https://uni.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eEvflFbz3FG5iBf.
Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank will re-open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 6.
YSS Francis Lauer will be available via telehealth for behavioral health services and medication management during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can now donate to the United Way of North Central Iowa's COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund.
I've been watching various Facebook groups and there's a common theme here in North Iowa: People need help and others are stepping up.
DES MOINES -- If you're stuck at home self-isolating, caring for a family member or otherwise laid off due to coronavirus -- and you aren't ab…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.