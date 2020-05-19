Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Surveillance tesing info, press conference tomorrow, business survey

As stated yesterday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), the Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS), and the Iowa National Guard are opening 2 temporary testing sites this week to test nursing home staff that work in facilities in Cerro Gordo County. A strike team will be assisting in the assessment and testing operations. There is no reason to be alarmed that a strike team is present in our community. The team allows more capacity for testing in a timely manner. The teams are designed to be supportive and assist in connecting facilities with any needs that are identified, such as PPE and staffing.

The state is getting increased access to testing, allowing the state to be more proactive in mitigation of spread. Surveillance testing is used to gain a better understanding of the number of COVID-19 cases in a specific population, location and point of time in hopes to stop the virus from spreading more. This initiative allows Cerro Gordo County to make sure that we are doing all we can to identify not only those staff that are infected (to prevent spread) but also those that have been exposed and may have developed antibodies that lower risk of reinfection. To date, there have been no outbreaks identified in any LTC facilities within Cerro Gordo County.