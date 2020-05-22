Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Observe Memorial Day safely, Test Iowa information

TestIowa Testing Criteria Expanded

Governor Reynolds announced changes in the TestIowa Initiative, expanding the testing criteria for any Iowan who wants to be tested through this program even if you do not have symptoms of COVID-19.

The first step is to complete the assessment at https://www.testiowa.com/en. If you have previously taken the assessment, did not meet the criteria, and want to be tested, please take the assessment again.

Currently, TestIowa sites are offered at several locations across the state. Please note that appointments are required for testing. Over the next few days and weeks, additional testing sites in the state of Iowa will be set up. Once you take the assessment, you have the option to select a date and time at one of the testing sites or you have to option to be reminded for more availability as additional local testing sites are established.