Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Observe Memorial Day safely, Test Iowa information

Friday, May 22
Data Snapshot
- 16,435 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (05/22/2020).
- 20 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (05/22/2020).
- 424 deaths in Iowa
- 1 death in Cerro Gordo
- 2,996 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (05/22/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
PLEASE NOTE: Due to planned maintenance from 6:00 a.m. Saturday, May 23, through 6:00 am Monday, May 25, the IDPH Case Counts Dashboard will not reflect accurate counts during the maintenance period. All Case Counts will be brought up to date by 6:00 a.m. Monday, May 25. The Governor stated at today’s press conference that updates of COVID-19 cases will be released through her office daily during this maintenance period.
TestIowa Testing Criteria Expanded
Governor Reynolds announced changes in the TestIowa Initiative, expanding the testing criteria for any Iowan who wants to be tested through this program even if you do not have symptoms of COVID-19.
The first step is to complete the assessment at https://www.testiowa.com/en. If you have previously taken the assessment, did not meet the criteria, and want to be tested, please take the assessment again.
Currently, TestIowa sites are offered at several locations across the state. Please note that appointments are required for testing. Over the next few days and weeks, additional testing sites in the state of Iowa will be set up. Once you take the assessment, you have the option to select a date and time at one of the testing sites or you have to option to be reminded for more availability as additional local testing sites are established.
If you are interested in being tested, please visit https://www.testiowa.com/en to take the assessment. You can also call the TestIowa hotline with questions about testing at 515-575-2131 or toll-free at 844-844-1561. Phone lines are open 8 am – 8 pm, seven days a week (except holidays).
If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms including but not limited to cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell, it is critical you call your doctor or the MercyOne Family Health Line at 641-428-7777 (24h/7days). They will provide you with instructions for testing. Do not show up to the mobile testing site without an appointment.
How to Observe Memorial Day Weekend Safely
Even though we are in a global pandemic, Memorial Day Week can still be about remembering those who have given the ultimate sacrifice and kicking off summer, but in a different way. Considering the first confirmed death in Cerro Gordo County, the threat of COVID-19 remains in our own community. To protect yourself and others, we suggest observing Memorial Day weekend with these tips in mind.
If you plan to host a small gathering, please adhere to the following:
- Keep your guests to 10 people or less.
- Wear a face mask.
- Avoid buffet-style or self-serving food stations. Wear gloves to serve food.
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Use disposable plates and utensils.
- Practice social distancing. Keep at least 6 feet apart.
- Clean and disinfect areas that are frequently touched (handles, tables, etc.)
- Provide individually packaged drinks with separate coolers (bring your own). No punchbowls or drink dispensers.
- Hold your gathering outside, if possible. If inside, ensure social distancing and open doors and windows for proper ventilation.
- Encourage high-risk family and friends to stay home and join virtually.
For more information on COVID-19, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank will re-open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 6.
YSS Francis Lauer will be available via telehealth for behavioral health services and medication management during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can now donate to the United Way of North Central Iowa's COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund.
I've been watching various Facebook groups and there's a common theme here in North Iowa: People need help and others are stepping up.
DES MOINES -- If you're stuck at home self-isolating, caring for a family member or otherwise laid off due to coronavirus -- and you aren't ab…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.