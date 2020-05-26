Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: More businesses to reopen

Drowning Prevention Tips for Parents as Many Families Buy Pools or Visit Lakes

Since most public pools are not opening this summer due to COVID-19, many parents are buying backyard pools, and visiting local natural bodies of water. We all want to keep our children safe and secure and help them live to their full potential. Knowing how to prevent leading causes of child injury, like drowning, is a step toward this goal.

When most of us are enjoying time at the pool or beach, injuries are not the first thing on our minds. Yet, drownings are a leading cause of injury death for young children ages 1 to 14, and three children die every day because of drowning. In fact, drowning kills more children ages 1-4 than anything else except birth defects.

Thankfully, parents can play a key role in protecting the children they love from drowning. Below is a list of tips for parents to keep in mind to prevent drownings.

Learn life-saving skills. Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).