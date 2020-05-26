Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: More businesses to reopen

Tuesday, May 23
Data Snapshot
- 17,658 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (05/26/2020).
- 22 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (05/26/2020).
- 471 deaths in Iowa
- 1 death in Cerro Gordo
- 3,247 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (05/25/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Gov. Reynolds Extends Disaster Proclamation and Allows Additional Businesses to Reopen
At today’s press conference, Gov. Kim Reynolds stated she is extending the current disaster proclamation through June 25 and allowing more businesses to reopen. As of June 1, speedways, amphitheaters, casinos, bowling alleys, theme parks, and arcades may reopen at 50-percent capacity. Reynolds also announced that sports gatherings of more than ten people may resume, as long as proper public health measures are practiced. A state-wide moratorium on foreclosures, evictions and other debt collection activities is set to expire Wednesday, May 27. To view the Governor’s Disaster Proclamations, visit https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/pages/proclamations.
Drowning Prevention Tips for Parents as Many Families Buy Pools or Visit Lakes
Since most public pools are not opening this summer due to COVID-19, many parents are buying backyard pools, and visiting local natural bodies of water. We all want to keep our children safe and secure and help them live to their full potential. Knowing how to prevent leading causes of child injury, like drowning, is a step toward this goal.
When most of us are enjoying time at the pool or beach, injuries are not the first thing on our minds. Yet, drownings are a leading cause of injury death for young children ages 1 to 14, and three children die every day because of drowning. In fact, drowning kills more children ages 1-4 than anything else except birth defects.
Thankfully, parents can play a key role in protecting the children they love from drowning. Below is a list of tips for parents to keep in mind to prevent drownings.
Learn life-saving skills. Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
Fence it off. Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should completely separate the house and play area from the pool.
Make life jackets a must. Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.
Be on the look out. When kids are in or near water (including bathtubs), closely supervise them at all times. Because drowning happens quickly and quietly, adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like playing cards, reading books, talking on the phone, and using alcohol or drugs.
There is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas, or water play areas. Proper operation and maintenance (including disinfection with chlorine and bromine) of these facilities should inactivate the virus in the water. Limit close contact with people who are not part of your household both in and out of the water. For more information on drowning prevention, visit https://www.cdc.gov/homeandrecreationalsafety/water-safety/waterinjuries-factsheet.html.
Mosquitoes, Flies, and Ticks Cannot Transmit COVID-19
To date there has been no information nor evidence to suggest that the new coronavirus could be transmitted by mosquitoes according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The new coronavirus is a respiratory virus which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose. To protect yourself from COVID-19, clean your hands frequently with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Also, avoid close contact with anyone who is coughing and sneezing.
To protect yourself from vector-borne diseases, use an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellent with one of the active ingredients below. When used as directed, EPA-registered insect repellents are proven safe and effective, even for pregnant and breastfeeding women.
- DEET
- Picaridin (known as KBR 3023 and icaridin outside the US)
- IR3535
- Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE)
- Para-menthane-diol (PMD)
- 2-undecanone
For more information on how to prevent tick and mosquito bites, visit https://www.cdc.gov/ncezid/dvbd/about/prevent-bites.html.
