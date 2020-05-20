Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: More business openings, North Iowa band festival

The first tip is to take care of your physical and mental health . It may seem redundant, but getting enough sleep, eating a balanced diet, and exercising regularly can truly help refresh your mindset. Dig deep to why you are feeling this way and determine what you can do to improve your mental health. If you are feeling socially disconnected, get a small group together, 10 or fewer people, and go kayaking together, or have a small grill out in your backyard with hand sanitizer available for use and practice social distancing.

The second tip is to reframe risks and benefits. It can be useful to think about how your behavior directly affects your chances of getting sick, and thus your chances of spreading the virus to people around you. We all have the responsibility of protecting those most at risk for contracting the virus. As we have said before, you control your level of risk and exposure. How can you minimize your risk, and do things that bring you joy? Find a good balance. Practicing good hygiene like washing your hands often, covering your cough or sneezes with your elbow, and not touching your face are great ways to protect yourself and others. Consider wearing a mask in public and stay at least 6 feet away from others not in your household to prevent transmission of the virus.