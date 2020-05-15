Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Minimizing risk while grocery shopping, MacNider campgrounds open

Friday, May 15
Data Snapshot
- 14,049 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (05/14/2020).
- 15 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (05/14/2020).
- Age Ranges of lab-confirmed cases: (18-40) = 3 cases, (41-60) = 6 cases, (61-80) = 6 cases
- 336 deaths in Iowa
- 0 deaths in Cerro Gordo
- 2,398 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (05/14/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa provided by Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus. For Cerro Gordo County data, visit https://cghealth.com/?page_id=3754.
Advice to Minimize Risk While Shopping for Groceries
As more communities in Iowa begin to take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 by limiting close contact, people are facing new challenges and questions about how to meet basic household needs, such as buying groceries. It’s important to review and continue to adhere the following advice about how to meet these household needs in a safe and healthy manner.
- Stay home if sick
- Avoid shopping with you feel ill or have symptoms of COVID-19
- Order online or use curbside pickup
- Order food and other items online for home delivery or curbside pickup (if possible).
- Only visit the grocery store, or other stores selling household essentials, in person when you absolutely need to. This will limit your potential exposure to others and the virus that causes COVID-19.
- Protect yourself while shopping
- Wear a cloth face mask or covering that covers your mouth and nose.
- Stay at least 6 feet away from others while shopping and in lines.
- When you do have to visit in person, go during hours when fewer people will be there (for example, early morning or late night).
- If you are at higher risk for severe illness, find out if the store has special hours for people at higher risk. If they do, try to shop during those hours. People at higher risk for severe illness include adults 65 or older and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions.
- Avoid touching your face.
- If possible, use touchless payment (pay without touching money, a card, or a keypad). If you must handle money, a card, or use a keypad, use hand sanitizer right after paying.
- Disinfect the shopping cart, use disinfecting wipes if available.
- Use hand sanitizer
- When entering and leaving the store. Especially before putting on and removing your mask.
- Keep a bottle in your car.
- At home
- When you get home, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Wash them again after putting groceries away.
For more advice on how to protect yourself when completing essential errands, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/essential-goods-services.html.
MacNider Campgrounds Set to Open Today with Modified Rules
Margaret MacNider Campgrounds will be opened at noon today, May 15th, 2020, with modified rules to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19, but also provide a recreational opportunity for camping patrons.
Below is the list of modified rules that must be followed:
- Campers must call ahead and reserve a spot before camping
- Only self-contained units will be allowed, no tenting is allowed at this time
- Campers only in the campgrounds; no guests allowed
- Campfires at campsites should be for occupants of the campsite only
- Two occupants per campsite, unless immediate family contains more than two
- Restrooms, showers, general store, and laundry facilities will remain closed during this time
- Dump station is for paying customers only
- A strict 2 week rotation rule will be enforced in full hook up sites
- Communal picnic tables and grills are open for use at your own risk
- Playgrounds and shelter houses will remain closed
- Camp host and City Staff will be monitoring areas and will be removing any campers or groups larger than 10
- Physical distancing needs to be followed so that the campgrounds remain open as a viable option for recreation
If patrons fail to adhere the rules stated above, the Campground Managers and/or City Staff can choose to act, which includes anything from a warning to banning the party from the campgrounds. For more information, visit https://www.masoncity.net/pview.aspx?id=18109&catid=0.
Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank will re-open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 6.
YSS Francis Lauer will be available via telehealth for behavioral health services and medication management during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can now donate to the United Way of North Central Iowa's COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund.
I've been watching various Facebook groups and there's a common theme here in North Iowa: People need help and others are stepping up.
DES MOINES -- If you're stuck at home self-isolating, caring for a family member or otherwise laid off due to coronavirus -- and you aren't ab…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.