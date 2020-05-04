Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: MercyOne requiring facemasks, business reopening FAQ

As the positive impact of social distancing begins to flatten the curve for COVID-19 cases in north Iowa, MercyOne is resuming select critical services and elective surgeries to provide clinically necessary care for the health and well-being of area patients. One noticeable change is the additional safety requirement that anyone entering a MercyOne facility will wear a mask. In addition, all patients scheduled for a surgery or procedure will be tested for COVID-19 within 24 hours before their procedure.

"We want people to know it is safe to seek essential treatment. MercyOne North Iowa is enhancing safety precautions already in place in order to resume select surgeries, procedures and other critical services as we remain committed to providing the safe, excellent care we know our patients and communities need,” said Rod Schlader, President of MercyOne North Iowa. “We are taking a thoughtful, phased approach to resuming select services and are following CDC and state COVID-19 guidance to provide a safe environment for patients and colleagues."

Enhanced safety measures at MercyOne include:

Pre-appointment phone screening for all patients.

Everyone entering the building must be wearing a mask before being screened for symptoms.

No visitors are permitted in any area of the hospital, clinics, outpatient areas or emergency department.