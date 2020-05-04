Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: MercyOne requiring facemasks, business reopening FAQ

Monday, May 4
Data Snapshot
- 9,703 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (05/03/2020).
- 14 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (05/03/2020).
- Age Ranges of lab confirmed cases: (18-40) = 2 cases, (41-60) = 6 cases, (61-80) = 6 cases
- 188 deaths in Iowa
- 0 deaths in Cerro Gordo
- 1,613 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (05/03/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa provided by Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus. For Cerro Gordo County data, visit https://cghealth.com/?page_id=3754.
MercyOne North Iowa Enhances Safety by Requiring Face Masks
As the positive impact of social distancing begins to flatten the curve for COVID-19 cases in north Iowa, MercyOne is resuming select critical services and elective surgeries to provide clinically necessary care for the health and well-being of area patients. One noticeable change is the additional safety requirement that anyone entering a MercyOne facility will wear a mask. In addition, all patients scheduled for a surgery or procedure will be tested for COVID-19 within 24 hours before their procedure.
"We want people to know it is safe to seek essential treatment. MercyOne North Iowa is enhancing safety precautions already in place in order to resume select surgeries, procedures and other critical services as we remain committed to providing the safe, excellent care we know our patients and communities need,” said Rod Schlader, President of MercyOne North Iowa. “We are taking a thoughtful, phased approach to resuming select services and are following CDC and state COVID-19 guidance to provide a safe environment for patients and colleagues."
Enhanced safety measures at MercyOne include:
- Pre-appointment phone screening for all patients.
- Everyone entering the building must be wearing a mask before being screened for symptoms.
- No visitors are permitted in any area of the hospital, clinics, outpatient areas or emergency department.
MercyOne continues to provide Virtual Visits as an option for receiving care. Learn more at https://www.mercyone.org/northiowa/for-patients/virtual-visits.
DIA Adds More Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for Restaurants Reopening
The FAQs sheet created by the DIA was recently updated to better guide restaurants as they reopen. Previously, there were 27 questions. Since Friday, an additional 25 questions have been added. The newly added FAQs include more guidance for hotels serving breakfast, scenarios for seating arrangements for individual and group dining, and the use of plexiglass partitions. Restaurants can call CG Public Health at 641-421-9300 to receive specific guidance and assistance virtually from their staff. To view the FAQs, visit https://dia.iowa.gov/document/covid-19-frequently-asked-questions-may-1-2020-restaurant-reopening.
NIACC Pappajohn Center and SBDC Hosts Free Webinars for Businesses Reopening
The first webinar that the NIACC Pappajohn Center & Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is hosting is called Iowa Hospitality Promise: Getting Your Business Ready to Reopen on Wednesday May 6th, at 9 a.m. Jessica Dunker, President/CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association, will share insight and tips for restaurants and retailers getting ready to welcome back customers. Please register in advance, this call is limited to 100 participants. The webinar will also be livestreamed on the Pappajohn Center Facebook page. https://niacc.zoom.us/meeting/register/v5IsdeyqqzIuveBtjglNeoo0pehTI8zlzA.
For the second webinar, America’s SBDC Iowa is holding a free webinar Bringing Restaurants Back on Tuesday May 5th, at 8:30 a.m. Featured panelists include Jessica Dunker from the Iowa Restaurant Association, Mark Speltz from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA), and Dr. Naig from Iowa State University. Register today to hear from professionals on the reopening of restaurants safely. https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UvOC2iLrTR2kuKd25keJpw.
Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank will re-open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 6.
YSS Francis Lauer will be available via telehealth for behavioral health services and medication management during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can now donate to the United Way of North Central Iowa's COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund.
Concerned about COVID-19?
