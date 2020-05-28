Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Mason City Parks and Rec summer sports to begin after July 4

Results from individuals tested versus positive results in Cerro Gordo county remains extremely low. These results were possible due to your continued efforts in social distancing, wearing face masks or coverings, and the following of the CDC’s standards and practices of personal hygiene.

CG Public Health and the CDC continues to urge the public to continue these practices to keep yourself and our community safe. For more information on social distancing, mask wearing, proper personal hygiene, and other ways to protect yourself and others please visit cghealth.com. The data provided above is updated daily and available to the public at coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.