Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Mason City Parks and Rec summer sports to begin after July 4

Thursday, May 28
Data Snapshot
- 18,497 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (05/28/2020).
- 24 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (05/28/2020).
- 500 deaths in Iowa
- 1 death in Cerro Gordo
- 3,481 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (05/27/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Promising COVID-19 Testing Data Out of Cerro Gordo County
Yesterday at the Weekly COVID-19 Press Conference, Brian Hanft, the Director of CG Public Health shared some data points from the State’s Coronavirus website. The numbers shared show promising results for Cerro Gordo County. Currently, Cerro Gordo County ranks 13th in the State regarding tests administered and 24 cases. The next closest county, Story, ranks 14th for tests administered with 98 cases.
Cerro Gordo County Data retrieved on May 28th, 2020 from Coronavirus.Iowa.gov:
- 2,379 individuals tested
- 24 Positive results from those individuals tested
- 15 individuals have totally recovered
- 1 death has resulted from those individuals tested
- 1% of individuals tested in Cerro Gordo County have resulted in a positive result
Counties with similar positive results include:
- Winneshiek – 694 tested, 23 positive results, 20 total recoveries, 0 deaths, 3% of individuals tested resulted in a positive result
- Lee – 603 tested, 24 positive results, 18 total recoveries, 0 deaths, 4% of individuals tested resulted in a positive result
- Cherokee – 422 tested, 24 positive results, 9 total recoveries, 0 deaths, 6% of individuals tested resulted in a positive result
- Monona – 353 tested, 24 positive results, 16 total recoveries, 0 deaths, 7% of individuals tested resulted in a positive result
Results from individuals tested versus positive results in Cerro Gordo county remains extremely low. These results were possible due to your continued efforts in social distancing, wearing face masks or coverings, and the following of the CDC’s standards and practices of personal hygiene.
CG Public Health and the CDC continues to urge the public to continue these practices to keep yourself and our community safe. For more information on social distancing, mask wearing, proper personal hygiene, and other ways to protect yourself and others please visit cghealth.com. The data provided above is updated daily and available to the public at coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Mason City Parks & Recreation Announces Plans to Begin Their Summer Sports Program
The Mason City Parks & Recreation Department has announced the plans to begin their summer sports programs after the 4th of July. They have worked closely with CG Public Health to ensure their plans align with public health recommendations and guidance. They will provide more details on what each sport – adult softball, youth softball, tee ball, tennis, and camps– will look like. Additionally, they are extending their registration time.
Check their website at masoncity.net for updates. If you have questions, please call their office at (641) 421-3673 or email recreation@masoncity.net for more information.
Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank will re-open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 6.
YSS Francis Lauer will be available via telehealth for behavioral health services and medication management during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can now donate to the United Way of North Central Iowa's COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund.
I've been watching various Facebook groups and there's a common theme here in North Iowa: People need help and others are stepping up.
DES MOINES -- If you're stuck at home self-isolating, caring for a family member or otherwise laid off due to coronavirus -- and you aren't ab…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.